Rape Case: Former MP Prajwal Revanna’s Troubles Increase, Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea

The Supreme Court rejected the appeal filed by former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna on Monday.

New DelhiNov 11, 2024 / 04:19 pm

Patrika Desk

Supreme Court: The Supreme Court rejected the appeal filed by former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna on Monday. This petition challenged the Karnataka High Court’s order refusing to grant him bail in a rape and sexual assault case. The bench of Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma refused to entertain Revanna’s plea.
Prajwal Revanna’s senior advocate, Mukul Rohatgi, argued that although the charges are serious, the complaint did not mention Section 376 IPC (Rape). The bench of Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma rejected Revanna’s plea, ignoring the arguments.
In April 2024, hundreds of sex tapes of Prajwal surfaced, showing him engaging in physical relationships with women without their consent and filming them. Prajwal’s domestic helper was the first to file a complaint in this regard. Later, more cases surfaced. Meanwhile, Prajwal fled to Germany, and the investigation was handed over to the SIT. On May 31, he was arrested by the CID’s SIT at the Bengaluru airport when he returned from Germany, where he had stayed for 35 days. He had lost the Lok Sabha election by over 40,000 votes.

