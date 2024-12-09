Rising Rajasthan Summit: PM Modi Highlights What Makes Rajasthan Ideal for Investment

He said that every investor in the world is very excited about India. With the mantra of Reform, Perform, and Transform, India has made significant progress, which is visible in every sector. In the last 10 years, India has become the 5th largest economy in the world, doubling its economy. Democracy is flourishing in India.

Praise for the Bhajanlal Government PM Modi said that Rajasthan knows how to adapt and improve with time, and facing challenges is a defining characteristic of the state. He added that a new chapter had been added to Rajasthan’s development. He commended Chief Minister Bhajanlal and his entire team for their excellent work in a short span. He noted that as the state government was nearing the completion of its first year, various development works were being carried out at a fast pace in Rajasthan. He also highlighted the promptness shown by the Bhajanlal government in controlling crime and corruption, which had instilled new enthusiasm among the people.

Rajasthan’s Natural Resources PM Modi said that Rajasthan possesses a treasure trove of natural resources. He mentioned that the state boasts a network of modern connectivity, with a legacy of connectivity, significant landmarks, and a dedicated youth force. He added that Rajasthan has everything, from roads and railways to hospitals and handicrafts. He also noted that the state has the ability to learn and enhance its capabilities.

PM Modi said that olive cultivation was on the rise in Rajasthan. He mentioned that Jaipur’s blue pottery, Makrana’s marble, and Kota’s Doria were recognised worldwide. He added that the BJP government was working to identify the strengths of each district. He highlighted Rajasthan’s significant contribution to India’s energy security and noted that the state possessed a vast treasure of minerals such as zinc, lead, copper, marble, limestone, granite, and potash.

Why is Rajasthan special for investment? PM Modi said that India aims to produce 500 gigawatts of renewable energy by the end of this decade. Rajasthan is playing a significant role in this. Many solar power plants are being built in the state. Rajasthan connects Delhi and Mumbai, two major economic centres. The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor's 250 km stretch passes through Rajasthan, which will benefit all districts. The Dedicated Freight Corridor's 300 km stretch passes through Jaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Nagaur, and Alwar districts. With such massive connectivity projects, Rajasthan is an ideal place for investment. The state has immense possibilities for logistics centres. We are developing a multi-modal logistics park here, and nearly two dozen sector-specific industrial parks are being built, making it easy to set up industries in Rajasthan.