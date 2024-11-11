S Jaishankar’s 10 suggestions that can make India-Russia best friends

These 10 things need to be improved1) Our bilateral trade is currently $66 billion. It is rational to aim to reach $100 billion by 2030.
2) We need to immediately improve the trade balance as it is very one-sided.
3) The India-Eurasian Economic Union trade agreement began in March this year. We need to take it forward vigorously.
5) During the annual summit in July, we signed a cooperation program for 2024-29 regarding Russia’s Far East, which also includes the connectivity sector.
7) The bilateral agreement on authorized economic operators signed in May 2024 between our two countries’ customs authorities has had a significant impact on facilitating trade.
10) I want to draw your attention to the importance of non-economic sectors like education or film, which contribute to a larger social and economic connection between us.”