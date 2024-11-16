Salary of employees to be fixed again in MP

There is double good news for 6592 Forest Guards in MP. Their salary is being re-fixed, and the additional amount given to them will also not be recovered. Instead, action will be taken against the negligent officials of the department who had approved the pay-band in violation of the rules.

The Forest Department had issued an order on November 13 to recover Rs 165 crore from the Forest Guards. According to the order, the salary of the Forest Guards who were getting the benefit of the pay-band of Rs 5680 instead of Rs 5200 will be re-fixed.

The Finance Department had ordered the recovery of the excess salary given to the Forest Guards recruited between January 1, 2006, and September 8, 2014, along with interest. The Forest Department employees had strongly opposed this recovery of Rs 165 crore, after which the government had softened its stance.

Now, the Forest Department has ordered that action be taken against those officials who did not follow the rules and gave excess salary to the Forest Guards. According to the new instructions, the amount will be recovered from those officials who did not follow the rules.