Salman Khan receives death threat again, Rs 2 crore ransom demanded

Salman Khan Death Threat: The Noida police arrested 20-year-old Mohammad Tayyab Ali on Monday for threatening to kill Salman Khan and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddiqui.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received another death threat. An unknown caller has demanded 2 crore rupees from the actor and has threatened to kill him if the demand is not met. The Mumbai police have registered a case against the unknown person and are investigating the matter further.
The suspect sent a message to Salman Khan’s WhatsApp number demanding 2 crore rupees and threatened to kill him if the demand was not met. The police received information about the threat and registered a case under various sections of the IPC.
The incident comes two days after the Mumbai police arrested 20-year-old Mohammad Tayyab Ali from Noida for threatening to kill Salman Khan and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddiqui. Ali, a carpenter by profession, was working as a daily wage labourer in Noida and was earning 400-500 rupees per day.

Man arrested for threatening Salman and Zeeshan Siddiqui

The accused, Mohammad Tayyab Ali, had sent a threatening message to Zeeshan Siddiqui’s helpline number and later made a voice call, threatening to kill him and Salman Khan.
The police took immediate action and registered a case on Monday. With the help of technical evidence, the accused was arrested from Noida and brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

The incident took place on Friday. The accused had made a call to Zeeshan Siddiqui’s office in Bandra East. The mobile phone used in the crime has been recovered. The accused is originally from Bareilly district.
Zeeshan Siddiqui’s father, Baba Siddiqui (66), was shot dead outside his office in Bandra on October 12. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for the murder, citing Zeeshan’s close relationship with Salman Khan as one of the reasons.

