scriptSmuggling of Donkeys from Rajasthan: Beauty Products in China | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Smuggling of Donkeys from Rajasthan: Beauty Products in China

Beauty And Masculinity on Donkeys: In China, medicines that enhance beauty in women and masculinity in men are weighing heavily on donkeys. Read Devendra Singh’s special report…

New DelhiOct 12, 2024 / 10:37 am

Patrika Desk

In China, medicines that enhance beauty in women and masculinity in men are weighing heavily on donkeys in Rajasthan. These medicines use donkeys’ skin, which has led to the smuggling of donkeys from six states, including Rajasthan, to China. A study report by Brook India, an England-based organization, has revealed that the number of donkeys is decreasing due to this reason.

Donkeys smuggling so far

This has also affected the four-day Khalkhani Mata donkey fair, held during the Sharad Navratri in Jaipur’s Bhawgarh Bandh, where only 15 donkeys were sold this time, compared to over 25,000 donkeys that used to come from all over the country two decades ago. Donkeys from Ladakh, Afghanistan, Kathmandu, Sindh, Punjab, and Gujarat used to come to this fair. Initially, the organizers thought it was due to the decreasing utility of donkeys, but the report has forced the animal husbandry department to think again. According to the 2019 livestock census, there are only 1.2 lakh donkeys left in the country, which is 61.23% less than the 2012 census.

Report on China’s Cosmetic Industry

The report states that China’s cosmetic industry uses donkey skin on a large scale, leading to the illegal smuggling of donkeys from India and other countries to China. Brook India’s study has revealed that donkeys from India are being sent to China via Nepal. The organization has submitted its report to the Indian government’s animal husbandry and dairy department.

More States Apart From Rajasthan

Under the RTI Act, information was sought from the DGFT regarding the export of donkeys and their skin between 2016 and 2019. However, no data was available. Later, Brook India commissioned a study by Sharat Verma of Ludhiana, which revealed that donkeys from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat are being sent to China.

Government’s Step

Earlier, donkeys used to come from far and wide to the donkey fair. The decreasing number of donkeys was attributed to mechanization, but the report has left everyone stunned. The government should take concrete steps to conserve donkeys, just like it does for camels.
-Ummed Singh Rajawat, President, All India Donkey Fair Development Committee

News / National News / Smuggling of Donkeys from Rajasthan: Beauty Products in China

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Smuggling of Donkeys from Rajasthan: Beauty Products in China

National News

Smuggling of Donkeys from Rajasthan: Beauty Products in China

in 5 hours

Rajasthan News: 80 Transfer Lists in 10 Months in Rajasthan, Nearly 2000 Officials Transferred

Special

Rajasthan News: 80 Transfer Lists in 10 Months in Rajasthan, Nearly 2000 Officials Transferred

16 hours ago

DU Recruitment 2024: Apply for Professor Post in various Department

Jobs

DU Recruitment 2024: Apply for Professor Post in various Department

16 hours ago

Instant Migraine Relief: Get Instant Relief from Severe Migraines with These Simple Remedies

Health

Instant Migraine Relief: Get Instant Relief from Severe Migraines with These Simple Remedies

16 hours ago

Latest National News

Smuggling of Donkeys from Rajasthan: Beauty Products in China

National News

Smuggling of Donkeys from Rajasthan: Beauty Products in China

in 5 hours

We need to unite Hindus: MP Giriraj Singh Statement in Hindu Swabhiman Yatra

National News

We need to unite Hindus: MP Giriraj Singh Statement in Hindu Swabhiman Yatra

14 hours ago

Train Accident: Train derailed in Bihar, two coaches came off the track

National News

Train Accident: Train derailed in Bihar, two coaches came off the track

14 hours ago

Tata gets a new chairman, now he will handle the entire legacy

National News

Tata gets a new chairman, now he will handle the entire legacy

14 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.