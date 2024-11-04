Special Train: A Boom for Passengers! Railway Announces 195 Special Trains from Delhi for Chhath Puja

Railway Board Chairman Interacts with Passengers The Railway Board Chairman also interacted with passengers traveling during Chhath Puja. Indian Railway announced on Friday that it will run special trains across the country to ensure safe travel for passengers to their hometowns during Chhath Puja.

Railway Board’s Executive Director of Information and Publicity, Dileep Kumar, said that the Indian Railway ran over 160 trains on Thursday and plans to run over 170 trains on Sunday. Kumar said that special arrangements have been made at all major stations, including New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Mumbai, Bandra, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru. He said, “Special arrangements have been made for people traveling to their hometowns during Chhath Puja. We are running multiple trains to control the crowd for Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Yesterday, we ran over 160 trains and today we plan to run over 170 trains. To control the crowd, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been deployed, and railway staff are available to assist passengers in any way.”