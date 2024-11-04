scriptSpecial Train: A Boom for Passengers! Railway Announces 195 Special Trains from Delhi for Chhath Puja | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Special Train: A Boom for Passengers! Railway Announces 195 Special Trains from Delhi for Chhath Puja

Chhath Special Train: This year, Railway is running 195 special trains from the Delhi region in 13 days, out of which 70 trains are running today, including 16 special trains and 4 unannounced trains.

New DelhiNov 04, 2024 / 10:31 am

Patrika Desk

train
Chhath Special Train: Before Chhath Puja, Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar inspected the facilities on Sunday and said that the Railway is running 195 special trains from the Delhi region in 13 days for the convenience of passengers. Kumar said, “We are running additional trains under a special arrangement. We are running 195 special trains from the Delhi region in 13 days… Today, 70 trains are running from Delhi, including 16 special trains and 4 unannounced trains. Through these measures, we are trying to provide facilities to passengers. I asked passengers about the arrangements, and they are satisfied with this year’s arrangements,”.

Railway Board Chairman Interacts with Passengers

The Railway Board Chairman also interacted with passengers traveling during Chhath Puja. Indian Railway announced on Friday that it will run special trains across the country to ensure safe travel for passengers to their hometowns during Chhath Puja.
Railway Board’s Executive Director of Information and Publicity, Dileep Kumar, said that the Indian Railway ran over 160 trains on Thursday and plans to run over 170 trains on Sunday. Kumar said that special arrangements have been made at all major stations, including New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Mumbai, Bandra, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru. He said, “Special arrangements have been made for people traveling to their hometowns during Chhath Puja. We are running multiple trains to control the crowd for Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Yesterday, we ran over 160 trains and today we plan to run over 170 trains. To control the crowd, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been deployed, and railway staff are available to assist passengers in any way.”

Additional Coaches Added to Special Trains

Additional coaches have been added to special trains, and hundreds of CCTV cameras have been installed at stations to monitor passenger movement. Kumar said, “Tickets can be booked online and offline. Those who cannot get confirmed tickets can take advantage of unreserved seats. We have banned unnecessary passenger movement and have deployed railway staff to assist senior and physically challenged citizens.” Chhath is an important festival celebrated mainly in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and other northern and eastern parts of India.

News / National News / Special Train: A Boom for Passengers! Railway Announces 195 Special Trains from Delhi for Chhath Puja

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

TMC leader beaten to death in Birbhum, West Bengal, five arrested

National News

TMC leader beaten to death in Birbhum, West Bengal, five arrested

in 2 hours

Two arrested in Mangaluru for cheating e-commerce firm

National News

Two arrested in Mangaluru for cheating e-commerce firm

in 3 hours

The Box Office is Abuzz with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, Kartik Writes – Even Mom Couldn’t Get Tickets

Bollywood

The Box Office is Abuzz with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, Kartik Writes – Even Mom Couldn’t Get Tickets

in 3 hours

Diljit Dosanjh apologises to fans for ticket fraud in Jaipur

Special

Diljit Dosanjh apologises to fans for ticket fraud in Jaipur

in 3 hours

Latest National News

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi’s air has become toxic, AQI crosses 400 at many places

National News

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi’s air has become toxic, AQI crosses 400 at many places

in 5 hours

Special Train: A Boom for Passengers! Railway Announces 195 Special Trains from Delhi for Chhath Puja

National News

Special Train: A Boom for Passengers! Railway Announces 195 Special Trains from Delhi for Chhath Puja

in 4 hours

Flight Bomb Threat: The man who threatened to blow up planes, Jagdish Uikey, arrested

National News

Flight Bomb Threat: The man who threatened to blow up planes, Jagdish Uikey, arrested

in 3 hours

Two arrested in Mangaluru for cheating e-commerce firm

National News

Two arrested in Mangaluru for cheating e-commerce firm

in 3 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.