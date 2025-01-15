Steve Jobs’ Wife ‘Kamala’ Falls Sick at Maha kumbh, 3,000 Devotees Also Unwell

Lauren Powell Jobs Falls Ill Lauren Powell Jobs, wife of the renowned Apple founder Steve Jobs, also attended the Maha Kumbh. Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Giri reported that she fell ill and is resting at his camp due to an allergic reaction. This is Ms. Powell Jobs’s first experience with such a large crowd. She is expected to remain at the Akhara’s camp until 15 January.

Over 3,000 patients sought treatment at the Central Hospital and other hospitals in the mela area. Dr. Manoj Kumar Kaushik, Chief Medical Superintendent of the Central Hospital, stated that a total of 3104 patients visited the Outpatient Department (OPD) on Monday. Of these, 262 patients were admitted, while 37 patients in critical condition were referred to other hospitals.

Furthermore, 650 patients were examined at the hospital, and patients were also transferred from the Jhunsi and Arail hospitals in the mela area to the SRN Hospital. 24 patients were referred to the SRN Hospital, of whom 12 were admitted, while the others were discharged after treatment.

‘Engineer Baba’ and Harsha from the Glamour World Today’s youth, leading professional lives, are increasingly drawn to ancient Sanātana culture. Professionals such as anchors, models, and engineers, established both nationally and internationally, are now deeply connecting with Indian traditions and spirituality. Numerous examples of this are emerging during the Maha Kumbh.

Harsha, a resident of Uttarakhand, has been part of the glamour industry nationally and internationally. She took initiation into Sanātana Dharma at the Maha Kumbh. She said, “The life of appearances and ostentation in my professional life bored me. I realised that true happiness and peace lie only in the refuge of Sanātana Dharma.”

Abhay Singh, originally from Haryana and an alumnus of IIT Bombay, is now known as ‘Engineer Baba’. Baba explains to devotees that science is merely a means of understanding the physical world, but its in-depth study leads us towards spirituality.

Rambhadracharya Impressed by Arrangements Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya in Prayagraj stated, “I am extremely happy because I was the first among all the Acharyas to take a holy dip. I am impressed by the arrangements made by the state government. They have successfully managed such a large crowd here.” Storyteller Jaya Kishori also arrived in Prayagraj. She said, “Be like a swan and choose the pearls. When you come here, you take with you the peace, knowledge, spirituality, and culture of this place.”