Sukma Encounter: Three Naxals Killed in Retaliatory Fire

According to reports, a joint police party comprising DRG, STF, and Cobra forces was dispatched on Wednesday following intelligence reports about Naxal presence in the border region of Sukma and Bijapur districts. On Thursday at 10 am, an encounter occurred between Naxals and security personnel in the Kunchal and Palliguda forests. A brief exchange of fire ensued, resulting in the killing of three Naxals by the security forces. The identities of the three deceased Naxals have not yet been ascertained.

An encounter with Naxals took place in the border region of Sukma and Bijapur districts and the Chintaguppa and Pamed police station areas. In this encounter, the force killed three Naxals. Efforts are underway to identify the slain Naxals. – Kiran Chavan, SP, Sukma