Sukma Encounter: Three Naxals Killed in Retaliatory Fire

Sukma Encounter: On Thursday (9 January 2025), an encounter took place between police and Naxalites in the forests of Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. Three Naxalites were killed in this encounter.

Sukma Encounter: Recently, an IED blast took place in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, where Naxals detonated a Scorpio vehicle carrying security personnel, resulting in several casualties. Following this, security forces have launched a counter-offensive. A series of intermittent firing exchanges lasting seven hours took place in the border region of Sukma and Bijapur districts. In the encounter between police and Naxals, security forces killed three Naxals and recovered weapons.
According to reports, a joint police party comprising DRG, STF, and Cobra forces was dispatched on Wednesday following intelligence reports about Naxal presence in the border region of Sukma and Bijapur districts. On Thursday at 10 am, an encounter occurred between Naxals and security personnel in the Kunchal and Palliguda forests. A brief exchange of fire ensued, resulting in the killing of three Naxals by the security forces. The identities of the three deceased Naxals have not yet been ascertained.

Three Naxal Bodies Recovered

According to information received, while the police party was conducting a search operation, they were ambushed and fired upon by Naxals. The security personnel retaliated, engaging in intermittent firing for six hours. Seeing the overwhelming response from the security forces, the Naxals fled. A search of the encounter site led to the recovery of the bodies of three Naxals. Explosives and other daily necessities were also recovered near the bodies.
An encounter with Naxals took place in the border region of Sukma and Bijapur districts and the Chintaguppa and Pamed police station areas. In this encounter, the force killed three Naxals. Efforts are underway to identify the slain Naxals. – Kiran Chavan, SP, Sukma

