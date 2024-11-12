PM Modi speaks on 200th anniversary of Swaminarayan Mandir and request that one branch of Swaminarayan Brings 100 foreigners in Prayagraj Mahakumbh

Skilled Youth are our Greatest Strength PM (PM Narendra Modi) said that the youth can show the nation the right direction. The youth can build the nation. For this, we need to empower, enable, and educate our youth. For a developed India, our youth must be strong. Skilled youth will be our greatest strength. The global demand for our youth is increasing. He said that our saints, mahatmas, and devotees can make a significant contribution to keeping our youth away from addiction. Such campaigns and efforts are necessary in every society to keep our youth away from addiction.

The Country Moves Forward by Preserving Its Heritage Modi said that any country can move forward only by preserving its heritage. We are proud that the glory of our thousands-of-years-old heritage centers is being restored. The example of Ayodhya is before everyone.