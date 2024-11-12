scriptPM Modi speaks on 200th anniversary of Swaminarayan Mandir and request that one branch of Swaminarayan Brings 100 foreigners in Prayagraj Mahakumbh | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

PM Modi speaks on 200th anniversary of Swaminarayan Mandir and request that one branch of Swaminarayan Brings 100 foreigners in Prayagraj Mahakumbh

Shri Swaminarayan Mandir: On the 200th anniversary of Swaminarayan Mandir, PM Modi appealed to the people to defeat the conspiracy of dividing society on the basis of caste, religion, and language and to stay united.

AhmedabadNov 12, 2024 / 01:34 pm

Patrika Desk

Sri Swaminarayan Mandir

Sri Swaminarayan Mandir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) said that for a developed India, our unity and integrity are very important. Unfortunately, due to vested interests, society is being divided into pieces based on caste, religion, language, and other factors. Therefore, we must understand the seriousness of this conspiracy and defeat it. We must all work together to overcome such obstacles. Prime Minister Modi was addressing the 200th anniversary of Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Kheda district’s Vadatal via video conferencing.

Skilled Youth are our Greatest Strength

PM (PM Narendra Modi) said that the youth can show the nation the right direction. The youth can build the nation. For this, we need to empower, enable, and educate our youth. For a developed India, our youth must be strong. Skilled youth will be our greatest strength. The global demand for our youth is increasing. He said that our saints, mahatmas, and devotees can make a significant contribution to keeping our youth away from addiction. Such campaigns and efforts are necessary in every society to keep our youth away from addiction.

The Country Moves Forward by Preserving Its Heritage

Modi said that any country can move forward only by preserving its heritage. We are proud that the glory of our thousands-of-years-old heritage centers is being restored. The example of Ayodhya is before everyone.

Bring at least 100 Foreigners to Kumbh

Modi said that this time, the Prayagraj Mahakumbh is taking place. From January 13, around 45 days, 40-50 crore people will attend this Kumbh fair. I appeal to you to educate people about the Kumbh fair. Explain to people from India and abroad what this is. Also, try to bring at least 100 foreigners from each of your branches to the Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

News / National News / PM Modi speaks on 200th anniversary of Swaminarayan Mandir and request that one branch of Swaminarayan Brings 100 foreigners in Prayagraj Mahakumbh

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

No religion promotes activities that increase pollution and harm people’s health: Supreme Court

National News

No religion promotes activities that increase pollution and harm people’s health: Supreme Court

in 2 hours

ED Raid: A day before voting in Jharkhand, ED conducts a big raid, creating a stir from Ranchi to Delhi

National News

ED Raid: A day before voting in Jharkhand, ED conducts a big raid, creating a stir from Ranchi to Delhi

in 2 hours

Rahmannullah Gurbaz created history in ODI cricket, broke Virat-Sachin and Babar’s big records in one stroke

Cricket News

Rahmannullah Gurbaz created history in ODI cricket, broke Virat-Sachin and Babar’s big records in one stroke

in 2 hours

Baramati Hot Seat: ‘Saheb’ and ‘Dada’ both are connected, making it difficult to decide on support

National News

Baramati Hot Seat: ‘Saheb’ and ‘Dada’ both are connected, making it difficult to decide on support

in 3 hours

Latest National News

PM Modi speaks on 200th anniversary of Swaminarayan Mandir and request that one branch of Swaminarayan Brings 100 foreigners in Prayagraj Mahakumbh

National News

PM Modi speaks on 200th anniversary of Swaminarayan Mandir and request that one branch of Swaminarayan Brings 100 foreigners in Prayagraj Mahakumbh

in 5 hours

Collector Bro Suspended: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Suspends IAS Officer for Creating WhatsApp Group with Communal Name

National News

Collector Bro Suspended: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Suspends IAS Officer for Creating WhatsApp Group with Communal Name

in 4 hours

Mumbai Police Arrested Faizan Khan for giving a death threat to Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood

Mumbai Police Arrested Faizan Khan for giving a death threat to Shah Rukh Khan

in 3 hours

Jharkhand: Voting for 43 seats tomorrow, Future of six ministers and four former CMs’ relatives is on stake

National News

Jharkhand: Voting for 43 seats tomorrow, Future of six ministers and four former CMs’ relatives is on stake

in 3 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.