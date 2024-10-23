The building worth lakhs is gathering dust due to the lack of equipment and lab technicians

This will benefit the patients

Once the equipment is provided and lab technicians are deployed, the patients will not have to go to Bundi for their tests. The lab will conduct biochemistry, microbiology, and pathology tests.

Physicians will conduct the tests

After the physician’s post is filled, the patients will get the benefit of tests, but the post has been vacant for years, causing inconvenience to the patients. The building is locked

The building has been constructed a long time ago, but it is still locked. There are four air conditioners installed in the building. The lab has separate rooms for different tests.

I have handed over the building to the health department, and I have written proof of it. Whether the building remains closed or opens, doesn’t matter to us.

Virendra, Assistant Engineer, NRHM. The lab building is ready, but the department has not taken its possession. The lab needs equipment to operate, and around a dozen lab technicians and other staff should be deployed. Once the lab starts functioning, the patients will greatly benefit from it.

Dr. Rakesh Mandowara, Block CMHO Hindoli.