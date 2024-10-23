scriptThe building worth lakhs is gathering dust due to the lack of equipment and lab technicians | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

The building worth lakhs is gathering dust due to the lack of equipment and lab technicians

The block-level lab building in the community health center premises has been ready for a long time, but it is gathering dust due to the lack of equipment and lab technicians.

BundiOct 23, 2024 / 12:25 pm

Patrika Desk

उपकरणों व लैब टेक्नीशियन के अभाव में धूल खा रहा लाखों का भवन

हिण्डोली.ब्लॉक स्तरीय लैब भवन।

The block-level lab building in the community health centre premises has been ready for a long time, but it is gathering dust due to the lack of equipment and lab technicians.
The information is that the state government has spent lakhs of rupees on building the lab on the hospital premises, but the medical department has not provided the equipment for the lab. Moreover, around a dozen lab technicians, ward boys, and doctors have been appointed, but they have not been deployed yet. According to sources, after the block-level lab is operational, the patients will directly benefit from it, but the department officials are not showing any interest.
This will benefit the patients
Once the equipment is provided and lab technicians are deployed, the patients will not have to go to Bundi for their tests. The lab will conduct biochemistry, microbiology, and pathology tests.
Physicians will conduct the tests
After the physician’s post is filled, the patients will get the benefit of tests, but the post has been vacant for years, causing inconvenience to the patients.

The building is locked
The building has been constructed a long time ago, but it is still locked. There are four air conditioners installed in the building. The lab has separate rooms for different tests.
I have handed over the building to the health department, and I have written proof of it. Whether the building remains closed or opens, doesn’t matter to us.
Virendra, Assistant Engineer, NRHM.

The lab building is ready, but the department has not taken its possession. The lab needs equipment to operate, and around a dozen lab technicians and other staff should be deployed. Once the lab starts functioning, the patients will greatly benefit from it.
Dr. Rakesh Mandowara, Block CMHO Hindoli.

News / National News / The building worth lakhs is gathering dust due to the lack of equipment and lab technicians

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

BJP’s Big Statement on Rebellion; Sharp Counterattack on Congress

Political

BJP’s Big Statement on Rebellion; Sharp Counterattack on Congress

in 2 hours

The Royal Bengal Tiger of Sundarbans is in danger due to rising water levels, may disappear in 35 years

National News

The Royal Bengal Tiger of Sundarbans is in danger due to rising water levels, may disappear in 35 years

in 4 hours

Cyber Fraud: Patrika team’s investigation revels Cyber thugs Network

Special

Cyber Fraud: Patrika team’s investigation revels Cyber thugs Network

in 4 hours

After Team India, this young batsman is now out of the Ranji Trophy

Cricket News

After Team India, this young batsman is now out of the Ranji Trophy

in 4 hours

Latest National News

Kerala High Court: Wife’s jewelry kept as collateral without her consent is a crime, court sentences husband

National News

Kerala High Court: Wife’s jewelry kept as collateral without her consent is a crime, court sentences husband

in 5 hours

The building worth lakhs is gathering dust due to the lack of equipment and lab technicians

National News

The building worth lakhs is gathering dust due to the lack of equipment and lab technicians

in 4 hours

The Royal Bengal Tiger of Sundarbans is in danger due to rising water levels, may disappear in 35 years

National News

The Royal Bengal Tiger of Sundarbans is in danger due to rising water levels, may disappear in 35 years

in 4 hours

Weather Forecast from Today at Panchayat Level: Farmers to Benefit, Updates Every Hour

National News

Weather Forecast from Today at Panchayat Level: Farmers to Benefit, Updates Every Hour

in 3 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.