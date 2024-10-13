Threat to kill Haryana’s Chief Minister

The accused is a resident of Devraar village The identity of the accused who gave the threat has been revealed as a resident of Devraar village in Jind district. Jind Police Superintendent Sumit Kumar said that the accused sent a message on a WhatsApp group on October 8, the day of counting in Haryana, threatening to kill.

The accused has been arrested The SP said that as soon as the matter came to the notice of the police, an FIR was registered and the accused was arrested. It is worth mentioning that the message written by the accused said that if the BJP forms the government in Haryana, he will shoot whoever becomes the CM, just like Godse killed Mahatma Gandhi.