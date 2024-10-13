scriptThreat to kill Haryana’s Chief Minister | Latest News | Patrika News
Threat to kill Haryana’s Chief Minister

Haryana News: Haryana CM has received a death threat

Chandigarh HaryanaOct 13, 2024 / 07:59 am

Patrika Desk

Nayab Singh Saini

Nayab Singh Saini

Nayab Singh Saini: Preparations are underway for the formation of a new government in Haryana. In the meantime, the Chief Minister has received a death threat. Reports suggest that the Jind police have arrested the individual responsible for the threat and have questioned him. During interrogation, the accused claimed that he was intoxicated and accidentally sent the message in a WhatsApp group. Upon realising his mistake, he deleted the message. The police are continuing their investigation.

The accused is a resident of Devraar village

The identity of the accused who gave the threat has been revealed as a resident of Devraar village in Jind district. Jind Police Superintendent Sumit Kumar said that the accused sent a message on a WhatsApp group on October 8, the day of counting in Haryana, threatening to kill.

The accused has been arrested

The SP said that as soon as the matter came to the notice of the police, an FIR was registered and the accused was arrested. It is worth mentioning that the message written by the accused said that if the BJP forms the government in Haryana, he will shoot whoever becomes the CM, just like Godse killed Mahatma Gandhi.

