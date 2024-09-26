Do you know what was the last building constructed by the Mughals? This question has also been asked in UPSC

Zafar Mahal Zafar Mahal is a significant historical monument located in the southern part of Delhi, in the Mehrauli village. The palace is divided into two main parts. The first part is the palace, which was built by Akbar Shah II in the 18th century. The second part is the entrance gate, which was rebuilt by Bahadur Shah Zafar II, also known as ‘Zafar’, in the 19th century. The story of Zafar Mahal is very sorrowful. Bahadur Shah Zafar II, the last ruler of the Mughals, had wished to be buried in Zafar Mahal and near the famous tomb of Khwaja Qutubuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki in Delhi. However, after the First War of Indian Independence in 1857, the British sent him to Rangoon (now Yangon, Myanmar), where he eventually died. Today, Zafar Mahal is in a very poor condition and has become a neglected ruin. This palace reminds us of the last days of the Mughal Empire and has become a symbol of their infinite journey.

Cultural and Architectural Description The construction of Zafar Mahal began in 1837 and was completed in 1857. The main objective of building this palace was to create a royal residence that would reflect the grandeur of the Mughal Empire. Zafar Mahal’s architecture and design showcase a beautiful blend of Mughal and European styles. It features traditional Mughal designs such as intricate jali work and colorful tiles, as well as some European architectural influences.