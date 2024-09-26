scriptDo you know what was the last building constructed by the Mughals? This question has also been asked in UPSC | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Do you know what was the last building constructed by the Mughals? This question has also been asked in UPSC

The last Mughal Palace: The British had strengthened their control over Delhi and the entire India. During that period, the last building constructed by the Mughals was.

New DelhiSep 27, 2024 / 02:40 pm

Patrika Desk

The Mughal Empire began in India in 1529. When Babar defeated Ibrahim Lodi in the Battle of Panipat, it marked a new direction in Indian history. The rulers of the Mughal Empire left an indelible mark on this land, which is still visible in Indian culture and architecture today. During Akbar’s time, palaces like Fatehpur Sikri were built, Shah Jahan built the incomparable Taj Mahal, and Aurangzeb built the massive Red Fort in Delhi. The architecture and art of these monuments showcased the imperial grandeur of the Mughals to the world. But when the great Mughal Empire was heading towards its end, a significant monument was built as a symbol of its last legacy – the Zafar Mahal. This palace is located in South Delhi and was built during the reign of Bahadur Shah Zafar II in the mid-19th century. This monument is a unique example of the last shadow of the Mughal Empire and its cultural heritage.

Zafar Mahal

Zafar Mahal is a significant historical monument located in the southern part of Delhi, in the Mehrauli village. The palace is divided into two main parts. The first part is the palace, which was built by Akbar Shah II in the 18th century. The second part is the entrance gate, which was rebuilt by Bahadur Shah Zafar II, also known as ‘Zafar’, in the 19th century. The story of Zafar Mahal is very sorrowful. Bahadur Shah Zafar II, the last ruler of the Mughals, had wished to be buried in Zafar Mahal and near the famous tomb of Khwaja Qutubuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki in Delhi. However, after the First War of Indian Independence in 1857, the British sent him to Rangoon (now Yangon, Myanmar), where he eventually died. Today, Zafar Mahal is in a very poor condition and has become a neglected ruin. This palace reminds us of the last days of the Mughal Empire and has become a symbol of their infinite journey.

Cultural and Architectural Description

The construction of Zafar Mahal began in 1837 and was completed in 1857. The main objective of building this palace was to create a royal residence that would reflect the grandeur of the Mughal Empire. Zafar Mahal’s architecture and design showcase a beautiful blend of Mughal and European styles. It features traditional Mughal designs such as intricate jali work and colorful tiles, as well as some European architectural influences.

History and Landscape

Zafar Mahal was built during a time when the British had complete control over India. During that period, the Mughal Empire’s power had significantly declined, and Bahadur Shah Zafar II was trying to maintain the remaining prestige of his empire. At that time, the British had strengthened their control over Delhi and the entire India. Bahadur Shah Zafar II built this palace to preserve his and his empire’s cultural and historical identity. The construction of the palace is evidence that despite the decline of the Mughal Empire’s power, their cultural heritage and imperial grandeur were still valued. Zafar Mahal reflects the cultural and historical situation of that time and showcases the Mughal ruler’s efforts to preserve their culture until the end.

News / National News / Do you know what was the last building constructed by the Mughals? This question has also been asked in UPSC

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

National News

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

7 hours ago

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

National News

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

7 hours ago

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

National News

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

7 hours ago

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

Jobs

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

7 hours ago

Latest National News

Big Allegation by Rajeev Chandrashekhar on MUDA Scam: Congress Government Wants to Hide the Truth

National News

Big Allegation by Rajeev Chandrashekhar on MUDA Scam: Congress Government Wants to Hide the Truth

7 minutes ago

Haryana Elections: ‘Can’t comment on it’, Kiran Chaudhary speaks on Kumar Shailja joining BJP

National News

Haryana Elections: ‘Can’t comment on it’, Kiran Chaudhary speaks on Kumar Shailja joining BJP

2 hours ago

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

National News

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

7 hours ago

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

National News

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

7 hours ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.