Two Killed as DCM Hits E-rickshaw Carrying School Children in Fatehpur

Locals immediately informed the police. Officers admitted the injured children to the hospital and took possession of both bodies for post-mortem examinations. The e-rickshaw was reportedly carrying children from Children’s Public School. Outrage and Protests The accident sparked widespread anger among locals and the victims’ families. Grieving relatives expressed their distress, while residents questioned the administration and school management. Locals claimed that road accidents are frequent in the area, yet the administration remains unresponsive. They complained that children commuting to school in e-rickshaws are constantly at risk.

Police Statement The Additional Superintendent of Police stated, “On the Bindki-Lalouli road, under Bindki police station limits, schoolchildren from CPS school were travelling in an e-rickshaw. Near Faridpur crossing, a DCM driver collided with the e-rickshaw, killing the e-rickshaw driver on the spot. Six children in the e-rickshaw were injured and taken to hospital. One girl died during treatment. The vehicle has been seized, and the driver is absconding. Further action is underway.”