University Fails LLM Student for Allegedly Using AI-Generated Answers, Punjab-Haryana High Court Seeks Response

The university had failed student Kaushtubh Sakkarwar, citing that he had provided 88% AI-generated answers. Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri has fixed November 14 as the next date of hearing and issued a notice to the university.

88% of Answers Were AI-Generated: University The petitioner claimed that he had appeared for an exam on ‘Law and Justice in a Globalizing World’ on May 18. The paper-checking committee found that 88% of the answers in his answer sheet were AI-generated and failed him on June 25.