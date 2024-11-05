University Fails LLM Student for Allegedly Using AI-Generated Answers, Punjab-Haryana High Court Seeks Response

The university had failed student Kaushtubh Sakkarwar, citing that he had provided 88% AI-generated answers. Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri has fixed November 14 as the next date of hearing and issued a notice to the university.
88% of Answers Were AI-Generated: University The petitioner claimed that he had appeared for an exam on ‘Law and Justice in a Globalizing World’ on May 18. The paper-checking committee found that 88% of the answers in his answer sheet were AI-generated and failed him on June 25.
Appellant Questions University’s Decision After the examination controller upheld the decision, Sakkarwar approached the High Court. Sakkarwar claimed that he did not use AI-generated answers, but the university did not listen to him. The university also failed to explain under which rule the use of AI-generated answers was prohibited and how it violated the Copyright Act.