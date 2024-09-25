Vande Bharat Train Receives Bomb Threat, Panic from MP-Jharkhand to UP

Threatening Message Received on WhatsApp A threatening message to blow up the Vande Bharat train was sent to a railway employee via WhatsApp. After this, the IG of Haji Pur Zone RPF sent a letter to the DGPs of Patna, Ranchi, Bhopal, and Lucknow, informing them of the threat and ordering them to increase vigilance and security. The special branch of Ranchi has also sent a letter to all districts, emphasizing the need for vigilance and security.

Vande Bharat Train to Get Sleeper Coach Gift Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said on September 1 that soon, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will start operating on the map of Indian Railways, and its maximum speed will be 160 kilometers. He said that like the Vande Bharat train, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is also being built using indigenous technology.