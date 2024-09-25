scriptVande Bharat Train Receives Bomb Threat, Panic from MP-Jharkhand to UP | Latest News | Patrika News
Vande Bharat Train Receives Bomb Threat, Panic from MP-Jharkhand to UP

Vande Bharat Express threat: The Vande Bharat Express has received a bomb threat. After receiving the threat, the Railway (Indian Railway) has increased its vigilance.

New DelhiSep 25, 2024 / 10:32 pm

Patrika Desk

The Vande Bharat Express has received a bomb threat. After receiving the threat, the Railway (Railway) has increased its vigilance. It is worth mentioning that a railway employee received this threatening message on his mobile. After this, the Railway is taking all kinds of security measures to monitor the Vande Bharat Express. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said on Sunday, September 1, that the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will start operating soon on the map of Indian Railways, and its maximum speed will be 160 kilometers. Just yesterday, the first look of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train was revealed. In such a situation, this threatening message has created a stir in the Railway department.

Threatening Message Received on WhatsApp

A threatening message to blow up the Vande Bharat train was sent to a railway employee via WhatsApp. After this, the IG of Haji Pur Zone RPF sent a letter to the DGPs of Patna, Ranchi, Bhopal, and Lucknow, informing them of the threat and ordering them to increase vigilance and security. The special branch of Ranchi has also sent a letter to all districts, emphasizing the need for vigilance and security.

Vande Bharat Train to Get Sleeper Coach Gift

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said on September 1 that soon, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will start operating on the map of Indian Railways, and its maximum speed will be 160 kilometers. He said that like the Vande Bharat train, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is also being built using indigenous technology.

