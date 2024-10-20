Wayanad declares BJP candidate against Priyanka Gandhi, know who Navya Haridas is?

Who is Navya Haridas? It is worth mentioning that Navya Haridas has been fielded by BJP in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll. Navya Haridas is 39 years old and a graduate. Her husband’s name is Shobhin Shyam, a mechanical engineer. Navya has a BTech degree from KMCT Engineering College, Calicut University. She has also been a councilor from Kozhikode Corporation. It is worth mentioning that the BJP had also fielded Navya in the 2021 Assembly election, but she lost. In that election, Navya was the candidate from Kozhikode South constituency and secured 24,873 votes, finishing third.

LDF fields CPI leader Satyan Mokeri as a candidate It is worth mentioning that the ruling LDF has fielded senior CPI leader Satyan Mokeri as its candidate. Mokeri, a former MLA from Nadapuram constituency in Kozhikode district, is known for addressing issues related to agriculture. Mokeri had contested the Wayanad Lok Sabha election in 2014 but lost to Congress candidate MI Shanavas.