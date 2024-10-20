scriptWayanad declares BJP candidate against Priyanka Gandhi, know who Navya Haridas is? | Latest News | Patrika News
Wayanad declares BJP candidate against Priyanka Gandhi, know who Navya Haridas is?

Navya Haridas: BJP has fielded Navya Haridas against Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll.

Oct 20, 2024

For the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll, BJP has fielded Navya Haridas against Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi. This seat was vacated by Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader after he won two seats in this year’s Lok Sabha election and decided to retain the Raebareli seat in Uttar Pradesh. After Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat, Congress fielded Priyanka Gandhi as its candidate. Priyanka Gandhi is contesting her first election. Now, the BJP has also made the contest interesting by fielding a woman candidate from Wayanad.

Who is Navya Haridas?

It is worth mentioning that Navya Haridas has been fielded by BJP in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll. Navya Haridas is 39 years old and a graduate. Her husband’s name is Shobhin Shyam, a mechanical engineer. Navya has a BTech degree from KMCT Engineering College, Calicut University. She has also been a councilor from Kozhikode Corporation. It is worth mentioning that the BJP had also fielded Navya in the 2021 Assembly election, but she lost. In that election, Navya was the candidate from Kozhikode South constituency and secured 24,873 votes, finishing third.

LDF fields CPI leader Satyan Mokeri as a candidate

It is worth mentioning that the ruling LDF has fielded senior CPI leader Satyan Mokeri as its candidate. Mokeri, a former MLA from Nadapuram constituency in Kozhikode district, is known for addressing issues related to agriculture. Mokeri had contested the Wayanad Lok Sabha election in 2014 but lost to Congress candidate MI Shanavas.

Voting to take place on November 13

The by-poll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat will take place on November 13, and the results will be declared on November 23. Congress had already declared its candidate. Priyanka Gandhi will contest the election from Congress, while BJP has also declared its candidate. BJP has fielded Navya Haridas.

