Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Election: Sonia Gandhi to campaign for daughter Priyanka

Wayanad By-Election Schedule Voting for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat will take place on November 13, along with Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on November 23. Rahul Gandhi had won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 3,64,422 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Communist Party of India’s Annie Raja. Although this margin is less than his 2019 performance when he won by a record margin of 4,31,770 votes against CPI’s PP Suneer.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, and Priyanka to Hold Roadshow Together According to state Congress leaders, Sonia Gandhi is returning to Kerala after many years and will participate in a roadshow on Tuesday, along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. After Rahul Gandhi vacated the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, the state Congress unit invited Priyanka Gandhi to contest the election and declared her the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate from Wayanad. Senior Kerala Congress leaders are hoping to win by a margin of over five lakh votes for Priyanka Gandhi.