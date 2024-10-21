scriptWayanad Lok Sabha By-Election: Sonia Gandhi to campaign for daughter Priyanka | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Election: Sonia Gandhi to campaign for daughter Priyanka

Wayanad ByPolls: Congress Parliamentary Party leader and former party president Sonia Gandhi will campaign for her daughter and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad, Kerala.

WayanadOct 21, 2024 / 09:43 am

Patrika Desk

Priyanka Sonia Gandhi Wayanad Re elections

Priyanka Sonia Gandhi Wayanad Re elections

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and former party president Sonia Gandhi will campaign for her daughter and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad, Kerala. Priyanka Gandhi is contesting her first election. Rahul Gandhi had won the Lok Sabha election from Wayanad and Rai Bareilly but later resigned from Wayanad, making a by-election necessary.

Wayanad By-Election Schedule

Voting for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat will take place on November 13, along with Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on November 23. Rahul Gandhi had won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 3,64,422 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Communist Party of India’s Annie Raja. Although this margin is less than his 2019 performance when he won by a record margin of 4,31,770 votes against CPI’s PP Suneer.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, and Priyanka to Hold Roadshow Together

According to state Congress leaders, Sonia Gandhi is returning to Kerala after many years and will participate in a roadshow on Tuesday, along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. After Rahul Gandhi vacated the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, the state Congress unit invited Priyanka Gandhi to contest the election and declared her the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate from Wayanad. Senior Kerala Congress leaders are hoping to win by a margin of over five lakh votes for Priyanka Gandhi.

News / National News / Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Election: Sonia Gandhi to campaign for daughter Priyanka

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

JDU leader makes a big claim, Giriraj Singh will be ousted from BJP

National News

JDU leader makes a big claim, Giriraj Singh will be ousted from BJP

13 hours ago

Good News for Shraddha Kapoor’s Fans, Actress to Showcase Powerful Dance Moves in Pushpa 2?

Bollywood

Good News for Shraddha Kapoor’s Fans, Actress to Showcase Powerful Dance Moves in Pushpa 2?

12 hours ago

Iron Dome’s big mistake, drone attack on Israeli PM’s private residence

world

Iron Dome’s big mistake, drone attack on Israeli PM’s private residence

17 hours ago

Kolkata Rape Case: CM Mamta Banerjee’s Appealed to the Protesting junior Doctors

National News

Kolkata Rape Case: CM Mamta Banerjee’s Appealed to the Protesting junior Doctors

18 hours ago

Latest National News

Aeroplan Threats: 46 posts of threats from one account, social media platform X takes big action

National News

Aeroplan Threats: 46 posts of threats from one account, social media platform X takes big action

in 5 hours

Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Election: Sonia Gandhi to campaign for daughter Priyanka

National News

Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Election: Sonia Gandhi to campaign for daughter Priyanka

in 5 hours

Jammu-Kashmir: Terrorist attack again rocks Ghati, 7 killed including a doctor, one terrorist killed in Uri

National News

Jammu-Kashmir: Terrorist attack again rocks Ghati, 7 killed including a doctor, one terrorist killed in Uri

in 4 hours

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: BJP’s First List Includes Fadnavis, 71 Get Another Chance

National News

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: BJP’s First List Includes Fadnavis, 71 Get Another Chance

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.