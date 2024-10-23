scriptWeather Forecast from Today at Panchayat Level: Farmers to Benefit, Updates Every Hour | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Weather Forecast from Today at Panchayat Level: Farmers to Benefit, Updates Every Hour

Weather forecast: Information on five-day daily weather forecasts and hourly weather forecasts will be available at every gram panchayat in the country.

Oct 23, 2024

Patrika Desk

Information on five-day daily weather forecasts and hourly weather forecasts will be available at every gram panchayat in the country. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the India Meteorological Department, and the Ministry of Earth Sciences are launching this initiative on Wednesday. These forecasts will be made available through the ministry’s digital platform.

Direct Benefits to Farmers and Rural Communities Across the Country

By making weather forecasts available at the gram panchayat level, rural communities will be empowered, and disaster preparedness at the local level will be improved. This initiative is part of the government’s 100-day agenda. It will directly benefit farmers and rural communities across the country.

Updates Every Hour

The program will be held at Vigyan Bhavan on Wednesday, where Panchayati Raj Minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh, Minister of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, Secretary of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj Vivek Bhardwaj, and many others will be present.

