Weather Forecast from Today at Panchayat Level: Farmers to Benefit, Updates Every Hour

Direct Benefits to Farmers and Rural Communities Across the Country By making weather forecasts available at the gram panchayat level, rural communities will be empowered, and disaster preparedness at the local level will be improved. This initiative is part of the government’s 100-day agenda. It will directly benefit farmers and rural communities across the country.

Updates Every Hour The program will be held at Vigyan Bhavan on Wednesday, where Panchayati Raj Minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh, Minister of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, Secretary of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj Vivek Bhardwaj, and many others will be present.