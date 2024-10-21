Weather Update: Cold Set to Arrive in North India from This Day! Heavy Rain Alert for These States

Weather will be Clear According to the Meteorological Department, the weather in Haryana will remain clear for the next five days. There is no possibility of rain. However, it will be cold at night, and people will feel a slight chill in the morning and evening. In the coming days, the day temperature will also drop.

The Meteorological Department reports that a cold spell will soon hit Punjab. The department indicates that the weather will remain clear in the coming days, but after October 27, significant changes are expected, with increasing cold temperatures and a chance of rain.