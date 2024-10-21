scriptWeather Update: Cold Set to Arrive in North India from This Day! Heavy Rain Alert for These States | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Weather Update: Cold Set to Arrive in North India from This Day! Heavy Rain Alert for These States

Weather Update: With a slight drop in morning and evening temperatures, people in North India are experiencing a slight chill, while people in South India are troubled by rain.

New DelhiOct 21, 2024 / 09:54 am

Patrika Desk

Even after half of October has passed, the weather is still showing different forms. In North India, with a slight drop in morning and evening temperatures, people are experiencing a slight chill, while people in South India are troubled by rain. On the other hand, in many states, the day temperature is high, giving people a feeling of heat, but as the evening sets in, the temperature drops, and people start feeling a pinkish cold. In Bihar, the weather will remain dry for the next three days, and there is no possibility of any change in temperature. In fact, in most districts of the state, there is a possibility of a 1-2 degree Celsius drop in minimum temperature.

Weather will be Clear

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather in Haryana will remain clear for the next five days. There is no possibility of rain. However, it will be cold at night, and people will feel a slight chill in the morning and evening. In the coming days, the day temperature will also drop.
The Meteorological Department reports that a cold spell will soon hit Punjab. The department indicates that the weather will remain clear in the coming days, but after October 27, significant changes are expected, with increasing cold temperatures and a chance of rain.

Yellow Alert Issued

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain in several districts of Jharkhand, including Khunti, Simdega, Lohardaga, Hazaribag, Gumla, Bokaro, Ramgarh, Godda, Sahebganj, Dumka, Pakur, Deoghar, and Jamtara. The department has also issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms in all districts of Tamil Nadu. In Karnataka, a yellow alert has been issued for Belgaum, Dharwad, Uttar Kannada, Bellary, Haveri, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumkur, and Udupi.

