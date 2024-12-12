scriptWeather Update: Heavy Rain Forecast, Schools Closed in 11 Districts of Tamil Nadu, IMD Issues Alert | Latest News | Patrika News
Weather Update: Heavy Rain Forecast, Schools Closed in 11 Districts of Tamil Nadu, IMD Issues Alert

Weather Update: Due to the possibility of heavy rain, all schools in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed. Holidays have been declared in schools in Chennai, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvarur, Ranipet, and Tiruvallur districts.

Weather Update: Due to the possibility of heavy rain, all schools in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed on Thursday. Holidays have been declared in schools in Chennai, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvarur, Ranipet, and Tiruvallur districts. Meanwhile, some parts of Thoothukudi received rain this morning.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts of Tamil Nadu. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in Vellore, Perambalur, Salem, Namakkal, Shivaganga, Madurai, and Dindigul. The Meteorological Department has stated in its latest bulletin that there is a possibility of light rain in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, and Theni districts.

Possibility of Light Rain in These Places

Earlier, the IMD said that due to a western disturbance in central Pakistan and its surrounding areas, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR over the next two days. In its latest forecast on Sunday, the IMD predicted a cold wave in most parts of north India from December 9.

Cold Wave

According to an IMD bulletin, there is a possibility of a cold wave in western Rajasthan from December 9 to 14, while Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and western Uttar Pradesh will experience cold wave conditions from December 11. The IMD defines cold wave conditions as a significant drop in temperature compared to normal climate values at a given location.

