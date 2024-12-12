Weather Update: Heavy Rain Forecast, Schools Closed in 11 Districts of Tamil Nadu, IMD Issues Alert

IMD Issues Yellow Alert The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts of Tamil Nadu. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in Vellore, Perambalur, Salem, Namakkal, Shivaganga, Madurai, and Dindigul. The Meteorological Department has stated in its latest bulletin that there is a possibility of light rain in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, and Theni districts.

Possibility of Light Rain in These Places Earlier, the IMD said that due to a western disturbance in central Pakistan and its surrounding areas, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR over the next two days. In its latest forecast on Sunday, the IMD predicted a cold wave in most parts of north India from December 9.