Wedding Season: Rs 6 lakh crore to flow into the economy from 48 lakh weddings

Wedding Season: The wedding season, starts from Devuthani Ekadashi on November 12 and will continue till December 16.

Nov 04, 2024 / 09:06 am

Wedding Season: The wedding season is about to begin after Diwali. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAT) has stated that around 48 lakh weddings will occur this year. As a result, the country is expected to see a business of around 6 lakh crores. Notably, there are 18 auspicious dates for marriage this year.
According to the national general secretary of CAT and BJP MP, Praveen Khandedwal, the wedding season will start from Devuthani Ekadashi on November 12 and will continue till December 16. This time, there is an increase in the number of auspicious dates for marriage, which is expected to boost business. Last season, there were 11 auspicious dates, resulting in a business of around 4.25 lakh crores from 35 lakh weddings. This year, the business is expected to reach 6 lakh crores.

These are the auspicious dates for weddings

This year, the auspicious dates for weddings are November 12, 13, 17, 18, 22, 23, 25, 26, 28, and 29, and December 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, and 16. After this, there will be a break in the wedding season for a month. Then, the wedding season will resume in mid-January 2025 and will continue till March.

Special emphasis on local products

According to CAT, discussions with traders in 75 cities across the country have revealed that there has been a significant change in consumer’s buying behaviour. Now, they are giving more preference to Indian products over foreign ones. This can be seen as a success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.

How much will be spent on what

On average, 10% of the expenditure is on clothes, sarees, lehengas, and other garments, 15% on jewellery, 5% on electronics, electrical appliances, and consumer durables, 5% on dry fruits, sweets, and snacks, 5% on groceries and vegetables, 4% on gift items, and 6% on other items. In addition, 5% of the expenditure is on banquet halls, hotels, and wedding venues, 3% on event management, 10% on tent decoration, 10% on catering and services, 4% on flower decoration, 3% on transportation and cabs, 2% on photography and videography, 3% on orchestra and music, and 7% on other services.

How much is spent on each wedding

Number of weddings and average expenditure per wedding:

10 lakh weddings: 3 lakh rupees per wedding

10 lakh weddings: 6 lakh rupees per wedding

10 lakh weddings: 10 lakh rupees per wedding
10 lakh weddings: 15 lakh rupees per wedding

7 lakh weddings: 25 lakh rupees per wedding

50,000 weddings: 50 lakh rupees per wedding

50,000 weddings: 1 crore or more rupees per wedding

