What Sparked the Controversy Over Yuvraj Singh’s Cancer Organisation Poster?

Yuvraj Singh YouWeCan Foundation Creative Poster Line A creative poster by the YouWeCan Foundation reads, "Check your 'oranges' every month." The purpose of the advertisement is to convey the message that breast cancer can be treated if detected early. The poster features a woman standing in a bus, holding two oranges, while several elderly women are seated around her. One of the elderly women has an orange box. This poster has sparked controversy on social media.

Demands to Remove the Poster The controversial poster has sparked outrage on social media. Users are reacting in various ways. A social media user has criticised the poster, terming the use of the word ‘oranges’ as incorrect. The user has also criticized the Delhi Metro authorities and has appealed to them to remove the poster immediately. The user has tagged Yuvraj Singh, requesting him to remove the poster.