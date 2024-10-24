scriptWhat Sparked the Controversy Over Yuvraj Singh’s Cancer Organisation Poster? | Latest News | Patrika News
What Sparked the Controversy Over Yuvraj Singh’s Cancer Organisation Poster?

The controversial poster has sparked outrage on social media.

Yuvraj Singh NGO YouWeCan: A controversy over breast cancer awareness has put former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh in a difficult position. Yuvraj’s YouWeCan Foundation has created a poster to promote awareness about breast cancer.

In the poster, women’s breasts are referred to as ‘oranges.’ The controversial word ‘oranges’ used in the awareness poster has sparked criticism of Yuvraj Singh. The poster was put up in the Delhi Metro, and as soon as people saw it, many reactions started pouring in on social media.
Creative Poster Line

A creative poster by the YouWeCan Foundation reads, “Check your ‘oranges’ every month.” The purpose of the advertisement is to convey the message that breast cancer can be treated if detected early. The poster features a woman standing in a bus, holding two oranges, while several elderly women are seated around her. One of the elderly women has an orange box. This poster has sparked controversy on social media.

Demands to Remove the Poster

The controversial poster has sparked outrage on social media. Users are reacting in various ways. A social media user has criticised the poster, terming the use of the word ‘oranges’ as incorrect. The user has also criticized the Delhi Metro authorities and has appealed to them to remove the poster immediately. The user has tagged Yuvraj Singh, requesting him to remove the poster.

‘Forced to Think…’

A user shared a picture of the poster put up inside the Delhi Metro coach and wrote, “If we can’t even call breasts by their real name, how will we increase awareness about breast cancer in the country? After seeing this, I was forced to think, what is this? Check your ‘oranges’? What nonsense is this? Who creates such posters, and who approves them? How did these posters get public approval?”

