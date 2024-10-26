While Preparing for Diwali, Youth Falls from Roof and Dies

CG News: A youth died while preparing for Diwali by installing lights on the roof of his house.

Bemetara•Oct 26, 2024 / 02:20 pm• Patrika Desk

A youth died in Ward 5 of Bemetara while preparing for Diwali by installing lights on the roof of his house. The police have registered a case based on the report of the complainant. According to the information received from the police, on Thursday, Rajesh Yadav, son of Shivkumar Yadav, a resident of Ward 5, High School Road, was installing lights on the roof of his house when he fell and was rushed to the district hospital by his family members.

The seriously injured youth was declared dead by the doctor after examination. The body was handed over to the family members after the post-mortem on Friday. The city police station has registered a case based on the report of Arun Yadav.