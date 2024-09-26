scriptWho is Deepak Babaria, whom Congress has trusted? Handling the responsibility of Haryana elections | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Who is Deepak Babaria, whom Congress has trusted? Handling the responsibility of Haryana elections

Deepak Babaria Congress: As the Haryana Assembly elections approach, all big leaders of the Congress are busy with campaigning. Apart from Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, one more name is being discussed, who is playing a key role in strategy-making. Let’s know about him…

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 01:57 am

Patrika Desk

In the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, all parties are trying to woo the public. The BJP and Congress are engaged in a fierce battle. Both parties have to tackle different challenges. For the BJP, winning this state election is crucial because the party received a big blow from the people in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In 2019, the BJP won all the seats, but this year, it could only manage to win five out of ten seats. The BJP also has to face the challenge of anti-incumbency, as it has been in power in the state for the last 10 years. On the other hand, Congress leaders in Haryana are fighting among themselves. Yet, the situation looks better for the Congress compared to the BJP, and the reason behind this is Deepak Babaria.

Who is Deepak Babaria?

Deepak Babaria, who belongs to the OBC category, is considered close to national president Mallikarjun Kharge. Babaria is a grassroots leader. When the Congress won in Karnataka, the party sent him to Karnataka to elect the leader of the legislative party. Seeing his hard work and dedication, the party made him in charge of Delhi and Haryana. As soon as he took charge, Babaria sent a clear message that those who worked sincerely for the party would be rewarded. Deepak has previously been the charge of the MP Congress as well. He is also known as a trusted aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Preparing a Plan to Fight Against BJP

These days, Congress leaders in Haryana are targeting BJP leaders on every issue. They are not letting any issue go unnoticed. They are going to the people with issues like inflation, unemployment, women’s safety, and health. They are attacking former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, saying that his tenure was a complete failure, and that’s why BJP made Naib Singh Saini the CM just before the elections. Congress leaders are telling people that the government is taking away their rights. The strategy being implemented by Haryana Congress leaders has been planned by Deepak Babaria.
Their strategy will be effective, and the Congress party will get public support in Haryana, only time will tell. But looking at the way Deepak Babaria is working, it can be said that the party is moving in the right direction to come to power.
It is worth mentioning that the Election Commission had initially announced the election date as October 1, but now the voting date has been extended to October 5, and the counting of votes has been postponed to October 8.

News / National News / Who is Deepak Babaria, whom Congress has trusted? Handling the responsibility of Haryana elections

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

National News

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

7 hours ago

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

National News

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

7 hours ago

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

National News

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

7 hours ago

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

Jobs

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

7 hours ago

Latest National News

Big Allegation by Rajeev Chandrashekhar on MUDA Scam: Congress Government Wants to Hide the Truth

National News

Big Allegation by Rajeev Chandrashekhar on MUDA Scam: Congress Government Wants to Hide the Truth

7 minutes ago

Haryana Elections: ‘Can’t comment on it’, Kiran Chaudhary speaks on Kumar Shailja joining BJP

National News

Haryana Elections: ‘Can’t comment on it’, Kiran Chaudhary speaks on Kumar Shailja joining BJP

2 hours ago

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

National News

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

7 hours ago

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

National News

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

7 hours ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.