Who is Deepak Babaria, whom Congress has trusted? Handling the responsibility of Haryana elections

Who is Deepak Babaria? Deepak Babaria, who belongs to the OBC category, is considered close to national president Mallikarjun Kharge. Babaria is a grassroots leader. When the Congress won in Karnataka, the party sent him to Karnataka to elect the leader of the legislative party. Seeing his hard work and dedication, the party made him in charge of Delhi and Haryana. As soon as he took charge, Babaria sent a clear message that those who worked sincerely for the party would be rewarded. Deepak has previously been the charge of the MP Congress as well. He is also known as a trusted aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Preparing a Plan to Fight Against BJP These days, Congress leaders in Haryana are targeting BJP leaders on every issue. They are not letting any issue go unnoticed. They are going to the people with issues like inflation, unemployment, women’s safety, and health. They are attacking former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, saying that his tenure was a complete failure, and that’s why BJP made Naib Singh Saini the CM just before the elections. Congress leaders are telling people that the government is taking away their rights. The strategy being implemented by Haryana Congress leaders has been planned by Deepak Babaria.

Their strategy will be effective, and the Congress party will get public support in Haryana, only time will tell. But looking at the way Deepak Babaria is working, it can be said that the party is moving in the right direction to come to power.

It is worth mentioning that the Election Commission had initially announced the election date as October 1, but now the voting date has been extended to October 5, and the counting of votes has been postponed to October 8.