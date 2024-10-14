Who is Surgeon Vice Admiral Kavita Sahai, who became the Director General of Naval Medical Service?

scriptWho is Surgeon Vice Admiral Kavita Sahai, who became the Director General of Naval Medical Service? | Latest News | Patrika News
Surgeon Vice Admiral Kavita Sahai has taken charge as the Director General of Naval Medical Service on October 14. According to the Ministry of Defence, before taking over as DGMS, she was the first woman Commandant of AMC Centre and College. She is also the first woman officer to be appointed as Colonel Commandant of the Army Medical Corps.

Oct 14, 2024

Patrika Desk

1986: Appointment in Army Medical Corps

According to the Ministry of Defence, Vice Admiral Kavita Sahai was appointed to the Army Medical Corps on December 30, 1986. She is an alumnus of the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College, Pune. She has specialized in Pathology and Super Specialization in Oncopathology from the reputed All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

Achievements of Surgeon Vice Admiral Kavita Sahai

Vice Admiral Kavita Sahai has been a professor and head of the Laboratory Sciences Department at AHRRC and BHDC. She has also been a professor in the Pathology Department, AFMC, Pune. She has a special interest in medical education. She was awarded the prestigious FAIMER Fellowship in 2013-14.
Surgeon Vice Admiral Kavita Sahai was awarded the Sena Medal in 2024 and the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2018. She was commended by the Chief of the Army Staff in 2008 and 2012, and by the GOC-in-C (W) in 2010.

First Woman Officer to Hold This Post

Notably, earlier this month, Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin became the first woman Director General of the Armed Forces Medical Service (DGAFMS). Vice Admiral Arti Sarin took charge as DGAFMS on October 1. She is the first woman officer to hold this post. The Supreme Court has also recently appointed her as a member of the National Task Force to prepare safe working conditions and protocols for medical professionals. Vice Admiral Arti Sarin has the rare distinction of serving in all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces.

