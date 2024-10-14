Who is Surgeon Vice Admiral Kavita Sahai, who became the Director General of Naval Medical Service?

1986: Appointment in Army Medical Corps According to the Ministry of Defence, Vice Admiral Kavita Sahai was appointed to the Army Medical Corps on December 30, 1986. She is an alumnus of the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College, Pune. She has specialized in Pathology and Super Specialization in Oncopathology from the reputed All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

Achievements of Surgeon Vice Admiral Kavita Sahai Vice Admiral Kavita Sahai has been a professor and head of the Laboratory Sciences Department at AHRRC and BHDC. She has also been a professor in the Pathology Department, AFMC, Pune. She has a special interest in medical education. She was awarded the prestigious FAIMER Fellowship in 2013-14.

Surgeon Vice Admiral Kavita Sahai was awarded the Sena Medal in 2024 and the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2018. She was commended by the Chief of the Army Staff in 2008 and 2012, and by the GOC-in-C (W) in 2010.