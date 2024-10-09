World Post Day: Know the History, Vision and Significance

National Postal Week On this day, various programs are organized in different countries, including exhibitions of postal stamps, honoring people associated with postal services, and awareness campaigns about postal services. National Postal Week is celebrated in India every year from 9 to 15 October.

Importance of ‘World Post Day’ The purpose of celebrating National Postal Week is to make the general public aware of the contribution of the Indian Postal Department. Each day of the week is celebrated as a different day. October 10 is celebrated as Savings Bank Day, October 11 as PLI Day, October 12 as Postal Stamp Collection Day, October 13 as Business Day, October 14 as Insurance Day, and October 15 as Mail Day. On Savings Day, customers are provided with detailed information about postal savings schemes.