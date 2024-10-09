scriptWorld Post Day: Know the History, Vision and Significance | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

World Post Day: Know the History, Vision and Significance

World Post Day: National Postal Week is celebrated in India every year from 9 to 15 October. The purpose of celebrating National Postal Week is to make the general public aware of the contribution of the Indian Postal Department.

Oct 09, 2024

Patrika Desk

World Post Day is celebrated every year on 9 October. This day is celebrated as the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), a special organization of the United Nations, which was established in 1874. The purpose of World Post Day is to raise awareness about the importance of postal services and to recognize the role of postal services in connecting people around the world. This day also provides an opportunity to celebrate the history, progress, and contribution of postal services to society.

National Postal Week

On this day, various programs are organized in different countries, including exhibitions of postal stamps, honoring people associated with postal services, and awareness campaigns about postal services. National Postal Week is celebrated in India every year from 9 to 15 October.

Importance of ‘World Post Day’

The purpose of celebrating National Postal Week is to make the general public aware of the contribution of the Indian Postal Department. Each day of the week is celebrated as a different day. October 10 is celebrated as Savings Bank Day, October 11 as PLI Day, October 12 as Postal Stamp Collection Day, October 13 as Business Day, October 14 as Insurance Day, and October 15 as Mail Day. On Savings Day, customers are provided with detailed information about postal savings schemes.

The Vision of Postal Week

Customers are informed about which savings scheme is beneficial. The purpose of Postal Week is to inform customers about the products of the postal department, to make them aware, and to establish coordination among post offices. On Post Day, employees who perform better are also rewarded.

