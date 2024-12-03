Bharatpur news: Rickshaw puller’s son to represent state in Under-16 cricket team

Based on his excellent performance, Ashish has been selected for the Rajasthan team. According to the Secretary of the District Cricket Association, Shatrughan Tiwari, the Rajasthan team will play five matches against other state teams. The first match will be against Jharkhand on December 6, followed by matches against Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, and Karnataka. The entire tournament will be held in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, and will be played in a three-day league format.

Distributing sweets in joy Sweets were distributed at the District Cricket Association office in Bharatpur to celebrate Ashish’s selection. The occasion was attended by the President of the Association, Arun Singh, Vice President Vishnu Lohiya, Ajay Kumar Sharma, Joint Secretary Arun Kumar Gupta, Treasurer Munendra Tiwari, BJP State Spokesperson Shailesh Kaushik, Member Nahar Singh, Vinod Sharma, Been Singh, Rahul Lohiya, Triloknath Sharma, Jitendra Gurjar, Manish Bhura, Pawan Kauntay, Utam Sharma, Amit Singh, Girish Bahnera, Mangal Singh, Avdesh Khata, Devendra Singh, Rajkumar Jain, Rajesh Gupta, and Sanjeev Chiniya, among others.