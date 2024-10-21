CG Rajyotsava 2024: The Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the state festival, Shah may attend on the same day

Vice President Jagdish Dhankhar has been invited to inaugurate the Rajyotsav ceremony. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend the closing ceremony, although the program has not been finalized yet. Due to Diwali, the Rajyotsav will start on 4 November instead of 1 November. On the first day, cultural programs will be held. A one-day Rajyotsav will be organized in all districts on 5 November. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Adivasi Museum in Purkhoti Muktangan on the occasion of Birsa Munda's birth anniversary.