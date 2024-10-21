CG Rajyotsava 2024: The Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the state festival, Shah may attend on the same day

The state government has accelerated preparations for the State Establishment Day. This time, the Rajyotsav will take place from 4 to 6 November. National-level efforts are being made to make the ceremony grand.
Vice President Jagdish Dhankhar has been invited to inaugurate the Rajyotsav ceremony. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend the closing ceremony, although the program has not been finalized yet. Due to Diwali, the Rajyotsav will start on 4 November instead of 1 November. On the first day, cultural programs will be held. A one-day Rajyotsav will be organized in all districts on 5 November. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Adivasi Museum in Purkhoti Muktangan on the occasion of Birsa Munda's birth anniversary.
