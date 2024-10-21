scriptCG Rajyotsava 2024: The Vice President Jagdish Dhankhar will inaugurate the state festival, Shah may attend on the same day | Latest News | Patrika News
CG Rajyotsava 2024: The Vice President Jagdish Dhankhar will inaugurate the state festival, Shah may attend on the same day

Rajyotsava 2024: This time the state festival will be held at Science College Ground instead of Nava Raipur. The three-day program will feature various cultural events.

The state government has accelerated preparations for the State Establishment Day. This time, the Rajyotsav will take place from 4 to 6 November. National-level efforts are being made to make the ceremony grand.

Vice President Jagdish Dhankhar has been invited to inaugurate the Rajyotsav ceremony. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend the closing ceremony, although the program has not been finalized yet. Due to Diwali, the Rajyotsav will start on 4 November instead of 1 November. On the first day, cultural programs will be held. A one-day Rajyotsav will be organized in all districts on 5 November. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Adivasi Museum in Purkhoti Muktangan on the occasion of Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary.

Changes in Rajyotsav’s date and name

The uncertainty over the date of Rajyotsav has been resolved. The state-level Rajyotsav will take place from 4 to 6 November. The state-level Rajyotsav will be organized in Nava Raipur on 4 November, while a one-day Rajyotsav will be organized in all districts on 5 November.
This time, the date of Rajyotsav has been affected due to Diwali. The officials have brainstormed over the issue. The date is being pushed forward considering the festival, and the final decision will be taken in the cabinet meeting. It is being discussed that the Rajyotsav may start on 4 November, but the final decision will be taken in the cabinet meeting.

