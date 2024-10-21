CG Rajyotsava 2024: The Vice President Jagdish Dhankhar will inaugurate the state festival, Shah may attend on the same day

Changes in Rajyotsav’s date and name The uncertainty over the date of Rajyotsav has been resolved. The state-level Rajyotsav will take place from 4 to 6 November. The state-level Rajyotsav will be organized in Nava Raipur on 4 November, while a one-day Rajyotsav will be organized in all districts on 5 November.

This time, the date of Rajyotsav has been affected due to Diwali. The officials have brainstormed over the issue. The date is being pushed forward considering the festival, and the final decision will be taken in the cabinet meeting. It is being discussed that the Rajyotsav may start on 4 November, but the final decision will be taken in the cabinet meeting.