Holiday: Public holiday announced on 12, 13, 14, and 15 November; schools, banks, and offices to remain closed

Public Holiday: After Diwali, children are going to enjoy a 4-day holiday.

RaipurNov 11, 2024 / 11:43 am

Patrika Desk

This November is going to be a month of joy for school-going children. Due to several important festivals, schools will have holidays. After the long Diwali break, children and employees will get another long holiday.
There will be a 4-day holiday this week. If you’re planning to travel during the holidays, this is an excellent opportunity for you. Let’s find out how many holidays are left this week…

School Holiday: 12 November Dev Uthani Ekadashi Holiday

In the South assembly constituency of Raipur, there will be an election on November 13. The Election Commission is preparing for the election. Therefore, on November 12, a public holiday has been declared in government and private schools with polling stations. On this day, polling materials will be distributed, and polling parties will be dispatched.
On the other hand, the Collector of Sarangarh-Bilaiagarh district has declared a local holiday on Dev Uthani Ekadashi, which is not applicable to banks, treasuries, and sub-treasuries.

13 November Holiday

A public holiday has been declared on November 13 in Raipur due to the South assembly constituency election. On this day, private and government schools will remain closed, and banks will also be on holiday. A day before, on November 12, schools with polling stations will have a holiday.

School Holiday: 14 November Children’s Day

On November 14, Children’s Day is celebrated in schools. On this day, colourful programs, picnics, and other events are organised in schools. In some schools, there is a full-day celebration, while in others, there are half-day classes. Many schools give a holiday on this occasion, and school children are going to enjoy themselves.

Why is there a Holiday on 15 November?

On November 15, Friday, it’s Guru Nanak Dev’s birthday, Kartik Purnima, and Guru Parv. This day is a public holiday in some states. Schools, colleges, and banks will remain closed. Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated every year on the full moon day of Kartik month.

