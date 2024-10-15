scriptNew decree in Rajasthan regarding Sanskrit School From Greetings to Dress Code | New decree in Rajasthan regarding | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

New decree in Rajasthan regarding Sanskrit School From Greetings to Dress Code

Rajasthan News: A separate dress code will be determined for students studying in Sanskrit schools, a proposal will be sent to the government.

JaipurOct 15, 2024 / 05:24 pm

Patrika Desk

JAIPUR SCHOOL

FILE PHOTO

In Sanskrit schools, instead of saying Good Morning, Hello-Hello, words like Suprabhatam and Namaskaram will be used for greetings. A separate dress code will be determined for students studying in Sanskrit schools, a proposal will be sent to the government.
Meanwhile, one school in each district will be made an ideal school. A review meeting of the Sanskrit Education Department was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Sanskrit Education Minister Madan Dilawar. Many decisions were taken in the meeting. Dilawar said in the meeting that measures will be taken to increase enrollment in Sanskrit schools and colleges, and new courses will be introduced in Sanskrit. This will also be considered.
The minister said that just like in regular schools, mobile phones should be banned in Sanskrit schools as well. No teacher should bring a mobile phone to the classroom. He informed that under the PM Shri scheme, the Government Senior Secondary Sanskrit School, Sheik Sar Bazaar, Bikaner has been selected to bring qualitative improvement in education.
Here, along with Sanskrit language, computer and physical education are being taught. In the meeting, it was decided to upgrade five new primary schools and 10 upper primary schools to senior secondary level according to the revised budget for the year 2024-25.
Building construction will be done for 20 Sanskrit colleges without buildings in the state, for which around 50 crore rupees will be spent. To promote the scientific aspects of Jyotish and Vastu Vidya, a Center of Excellence will be established at Maharaj Acharya Sanskrit College, Jaipur at a cost of 10 crore rupees.

News / Special / New decree in Rajasthan regarding Sanskrit School From Greetings to Dress Code

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

The ancient Jain temples will be preserved, a three-day program will be organised from tomorrow

National News

The ancient Jain temples will be preserved, a three-day program will be organised from tomorrow

in 30 minutes

Trudeau’s Audacity and India’s Strong Response, 6 Canadian Diplomats Expelled, Recall High Commissioner

Political

Trudeau’s Audacity and India’s Strong Response, 6 Canadian Diplomats Expelled, Recall High Commissioner

1 minute ago

The eastern wind has changed the pace of winter, Shekhawati region is colder than Mount Abu

Special

The eastern wind has changed the pace of winter, Shekhawati region is colder than Mount Abu

in 30 minutes

Bahraich Violence: Intelligence Failure of Police, Inadequate Security Arrangements on Idol Immersion Day

UP News

Bahraich Violence: Intelligence Failure of Police, Inadequate Security Arrangements on Idol Immersion Day

in 1 hour

Latest Special

SI Recruitment Exam to be Canceled: Ministerial Committee Submits Review Report, CM Bhajanlal’s Signature Pending

Special

SI Recruitment Exam to be Canceled: Ministerial Committee Submits Review Report, CM Bhajanlal’s Signature Pending

in 1 hour

The eastern wind has changed the pace of winter, Shekhawati region is colder than Mount Abu

Special

The eastern wind has changed the pace of winter, Shekhawati region is colder than Mount Abu

in 30 minutes

Rajasthan: Government Job Rush, 580 Applicants for One Post, Only Six Days Left to Fill the Form

Special

Rajasthan: Government Job Rush, 580 Applicants for One Post, Only Six Days Left to Fill the Form

22 hours ago

Digital: Decorative lights will shine with Aarti and music as soon as the remote button is pressed

Special

Digital: Decorative lights will shine with Aarti and music as soon as the remote button is pressed

23 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.