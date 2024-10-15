New decree in Rajasthan regarding Sanskrit School From Greetings to Dress Code

Meanwhile, one school in each district will be made an ideal school. A review meeting of the Sanskrit Education Department was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Sanskrit Education Minister Madan Dilawar. Many decisions were taken in the meeting. Dilawar said in the meeting that measures will be taken to increase enrollment in Sanskrit schools and colleges, and new courses will be introduced in Sanskrit. This will also be considered.

The minister said that just like in regular schools, mobile phones should be banned in Sanskrit schools as well. No teacher should bring a mobile phone to the classroom. He informed that under the PM Shri scheme, the Government Senior Secondary Sanskrit School, Sheik Sar Bazaar, Bikaner has been selected to bring qualitative improvement in education.

Here, along with Sanskrit language, computer and physical education are being taught. In the meeting, it was decided to upgrade five new primary schools and 10 upper primary schools to senior secondary level according to the revised budget for the year 2024-25.

Building construction will be done for 20 Sanskrit colleges without buildings in the state, for which around 50 crore rupees will be spent. To promote the scientific aspects of Jyotish and Vastu Vidya, a Center of Excellence will be established at Maharaj Acharya Sanskrit College, Jaipur at a cost of 10 crore rupees.