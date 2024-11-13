scriptPublic holiday: 4-day break, schools, banks, and offices closed—here’s why | Latest News | Patrika News
Public holiday: 4-day break, schools, banks, and offices closed—here's why

Public Holiday: School children and government employees are going to have a blast again. Schools, banks, and offices will remain closed for the next 4 days. So, let’s find out which days will be off…

RaipurNov 13, 2024 / 03:04 pm

Patrika Desk

Public Holiday
Public Holiday: In the early days of November, several special days and festivals took place, resulting in the closure of schools, colleges, offices, and banks. However, the sequence of holidays will continue further. For the next 4 days, schools, banks, and offices will remain closed. These holidays will be on the 14th, 15th, 17th, and 23rd of this month. If you are planning to go out during the holidays, this is a great opportunity for you. Let’s know why there will be a holiday…

Will there be a Holiday on November 14?

Children’s Day is celebrated every year on November 14, 2024. Children’s Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. This day is specially dedicated to children, where awareness is raised about their happiness, their rights, and their bright future. The main objective of this day is to raise awareness about children and to work towards providing them with a safe, happy, and education-filled life. On this day, special programs are organized in schools for children, where their rights and education are discussed, and they are motivated.
Children’s Day is specially celebrated in schools and educational institutions, where special classes and awards are given to children. In some schools, there is a full-day celebration, while in others, there are half-day classes. Meanwhile, some schools give a holiday on this occasion.

No Holiday in Banks

Although Children’s Day is very special for children, according to the RBI’s holiday list, there will be no holiday on November 14 in any state, and it will be a working day. Banks will remain open, and banking services will be available normally.

Public Holiday In Chhattisgarh: Why Will There be a Holiday on November 15?

The birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first guru of the Sikhs, will be celebrated on November 15, and therefore, there will be a holiday. On this day, schools, colleges, offices, and banks will remain closed in the state. November 15 is also Kartik Purnima, a major Hindu festival.
The birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji is celebrated as a grand festival in Sikhism. This festival is known as Guru Nanak Prakash Parv. This year, it will be the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
The life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji are followed with great devotion on this day. Large-scale events are organised, and Sikhs from all over the world participate in these events. Along with this, Kartik Purnima is also celebrated on this day, which is the 15th day of the Kartik month according to the Hindu calendar.

Public Holiday In Chhattisgarh: Will There be a Holiday on November 17?

November 17 is a Sunday, and it is a weekly holiday. All schools, colleges, banks, and most offices, including markets, will remain closed in the state.

Bank Holiday: Will Banks be Closed on November 23?

November 23 is the fourth Saturday of the month, and therefore, banks will be closed. If you have any important bank-related work, get it done before this day.

