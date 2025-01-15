Rain in Jaipur; IMD Issues Alert

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding a new western disturbance expected to become active tonight. Strong, cold northerly winds will further exacerbate the cold. The Met Department issued an alert for light rain and dense fog in Jaipur and several other districts of Rajasthan today.

According to the Meteorological Department, temperature fluctuations are expected over the next 24 hours. Additionally, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in parts of the state today. From 16 January, the weather is expected to be dry again, with dense fog in some areas. The department has issued a yellow alert for rain in the following districts: Ajmer, Alwar, Baran, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Sikar, and Tonk.