scriptRain in Jaipur; IMD Issues Alert | Rainfall in Jaipur; IMD Issues Alert | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Rain in Jaipur; IMD Issues Alert

Jaipur Weather News: The meteorological department issued an alert for light rain and dense fog in Jaipur and several districts of Rajasthan today. Following this alert, rain began around 1 PM, and soon intensified.

JaipurJan 15, 2025 / 02:38 pm

Patrika Desk

A bone-chilling cold wave has been sweeping through Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, since morning. The cold intensified further with the ongoing cold wave. Around 1 pm on Wednesday, rain began, starting lightly before intensifying into a downpour, adding to the already intense cold. Many districts woke up shrouded in fog this morning, a stark contrast to the clear, sunny weather of the previous day.
The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding a new western disturbance expected to become active tonight. Strong, cold northerly winds will further exacerbate the cold. The Met Department issued an alert for light rain and dense fog in Jaipur and several other districts of Rajasthan today.
According to the Meteorological Department, temperature fluctuations are expected over the next 24 hours. Additionally, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in parts of the state today.

From 16 January, the weather is expected to be dry again, with dense fog in some areas. The department has issued a yellow alert for rain in the following districts: Ajmer, Alwar, Baran, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Sikar, and Tonk.
 

News / Special / Rain in Jaipur; IMD Issues Alert

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Congress inaugurates Rs 242 crore Indira Bhawan as new headquarters

Political

Congress inaugurates Rs 242 crore Indira Bhawan as new headquarters

in 5 hours

Delhi School Bomb Threat: Student Arrested, NGO-Political Party and Afzal Guru Links Emerge

National News

Delhi School Bomb Threat: Student Arrested, NGO-Political Party and Afzal Guru Links Emerge

in 2 hours

Steve Jobs’ Wife ‘Kamala’ Falls Sick at Maha kumbh, 3,000 Devotees Also Unwell

National News

Steve Jobs’ Wife ‘Kamala’ Falls Sick at Maha kumbh, 3,000 Devotees Also Unwell

in 2 hours

UGC NET Exam for 15th January to be Held on This Day, NTA Issues Notice

Education News

UGC NET Exam for 15th January to be Held on This Day, NTA Issues Notice

in 3 hours

Latest Special

Rajasthan: High Alert at India-Pakistan Border, Officials Monitor from Border Posts

Special

Rajasthan: High Alert at India-Pakistan Border, Officials Monitor from Border Posts

4 days ago

169 Rajasthan Government Schools to Close, Including 18 in Jaipur

Special

169 Rajasthan Government Schools to Close, Including 18 in Jaipur

1 week ago

Rajasthan Exam Paper Leak: 14 Arrested, Raids Continue

Special

Rajasthan Exam Paper Leak: 14 Arrested, Raids Continue

1 week ago

Rajasthan to Recruit Class IV Employees After 30 Years, Lengthy Schedule Worries Teachers

Special

Rajasthan to Recruit Class IV Employees After 30 Years, Lengthy Schedule Worries Teachers

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.