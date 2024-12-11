Alzarri Joseph Loses Temper: Offensive Language with Fourth Umpire, ICC Imposes Fine

Joseph was found guilty of violating Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the use of audible obscenity. Additionally, a demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record, which is his first offence in 24 months, the ICC said in a statement on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday before the match started, when Joseph used abusive and insulting language against the fourth umpire during an argument, while the umpire had denied Joseph permission to enter the field wearing spikes.

Joseph accepted the offence and accepted the proposed sanction by match referee Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel, so there was no need for a formal hearing. The on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Aasif Yaqoob, and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite levelled the charges. The minimum penalty for a Level 1 breach is an official reprimand, and the maximum penalty is 50% of the player’s match fee and one or two demerit points.

Joseph took 2 wickets for 67 runs and Romario Shepherd took 3 wickets for 51 runs, as West Indies restricted Bangladesh to 294/6. Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz (74), Tanjid Hasan (60), Mahmudullah (not out 50), and Zakir Ali (48) took Bangladesh to 294/6. Sherfane Rutherford’s 113 runs off 80 balls and captain Shai Hope’s 86 runs helped West Indies score 295/5 and win the match with 14 balls to spare.