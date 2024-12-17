scriptAnkit Rajpoot Announces Retirement from Cricket at 31 | Latest News | Patrika News
Ankit Rajpoot Announces Retirement from Cricket at 31

Fast bowler Ankit Rajpoot has announced his retirement from Indian cricket at the young age of 31.

Uttar Pradesh fast bowler Ankit Rajpoot, who has played for several teams including the Indian Premier League (IPL), has announced his retirement from Indian cricket at the age of 31. Rajpoot represented four IPL teams, along with various domestic teams and the Rest of India, but never got the opportunity to play international cricket. He shared the news of his retirement via social media.

Gratitude on Instagram

In his Instagram post, Rajpoot wrote, “Today, with humility, I announce my retirement from Indian cricket. My journey from 2009 to 2024 has been the most glorious phase of my life.” He expressed his gratitude to the BCCI, UPCA, Kanpur Cricket Association, CSK, KKR, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, and LSG for the opportunities provided. He also thanked his teammates, coaches, physio Dr Saif Naqvi, coach Shashi Sir, and support staff, stating, “Because of all of you, I was able to realise my dreams.”

Rajpoot to Remain Involved in Cricket

Rajpoot further wrote, “I thank all the fans who supported me during my ups and downs. I thank my family and friends for their unconditional love and support throughout my career. It is because of them that I have achieved anything. I am happy to announce that I will now be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket and its business side. This is the next step in my journey as a cricketer, and I eagerly await it.”

IPL Debut with CSK

Ankit Rajpoot made his IPL debut on 6 April 2013 for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians. His last IPL match was on 25 October 2020 for Rajasthan Royals, also against Mumbai Indians. He played a total of 29 IPL matches. Throughout his career, he also played 80 first-class and 50 List-A matches. He may now be seen playing in leagues for retired cricketers.

Teams Represented

Rajpoot has represented Uttar Pradesh, Central Zone, India Blue, Rest of India, Kolkata Knight Riders, India Green, India A, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, India Red, India Under-23, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants.

