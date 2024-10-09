scriptIND vs NZ Test Series: Big Blow to New Zealand, Kane Williamson Ruled Out | Latest News | Patrika News
IND vs NZ Test Series: Big Blow to New Zealand, Kane Williamson Ruled Out

IND vs NZ Test Series: Before the test series against India, the New Zealand team has suffered a major setback. New Zealand’s star batsman Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the first test match against India in Bangalore.

Oct 09, 2024

Patrika Desk

After the T20 International series against Bangladesh, the Indian team will play a three-test match series against New Zealand from October 16, but before that, the Kiwi team has suffered a major blow. New Zealand’s star batsman Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the first test match against India in Bangalore. The Kiwi team has included Mark Chapman in the team for the upcoming tour of India. After Tim Southee’s resignation as captain following the 2-0 defeat in Sri Lanka, Tom Latham will lead the Kiwi team in the three-test match series against India.

Kane Won’t Play the Bangalore Test

According to ESPNcricinfo, New Zealand’s star cricketer Kane Williamson will not play the first test match against India in Bangalore. Reports suggest that Williamson has not fully recovered from the strain he suffered during the recent Sri Lanka series. The 34-year-old Williamson’s injury is a significant blow to the Kiwi team in the test series against India.

Williamson Suffers from Back Pain

Williamson suffered from back pain during the second test against Sri Lanka in Galle. After that, he had to extend his rehabilitation period at home before flying to India. New Zealand’s selector, Sam Wells, is hopeful that Williamson will be available for the latter part of the test series.

Kane’s Unavailability

Wells said that the advice we have received is that the best option for Kane is to rest and rehabilitate rather than risk further injury. We hope that if the rehabilitation plan goes according to schedule, Kane will be available for the latter part of the tour. Although it’s disappointing that Kane won’t be available for the start of the tour, it allows someone else to play a crucial role in the series.

New Zealand Team for India Tour

Tom Latham (Captain), Tom Blundell (Wicket Keeper), Michael Bracewell (only for the first test), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi (only for the second and third tests), Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

