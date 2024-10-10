script728 Consolidation Accountants Get Promoted to Consolidator lawmakers in UP | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

728 Consolidation Accountants Get Promoted to Consolidator lawmakers in UP

728 consolidation accountants in 68 districts of the state have been promoted to the post of kanungo. Eight years of waiting have ended for consolidation accountants, and they have been given a Diwali gift.

LucknowOct 10, 2024 / 11:56 am

Patrika Desk

CM Yogi gave Diwali gift 728 Chakbandi Lekhpal permoted to kanoongo
Uttar Pradesh’s consolidation accountants have been given a big gift by CM Yogi before Diwali. 728 consolidation accountants in 68 districts of the state have been promoted to the post of (lawmaker) kanungo. Eight years of waiting have ended for consolidation accountants, and they have been given a Diwali gift.

Post Vacant Since Years

UP’s consolidation commissioner, Bhanu Chandra Goswami, said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is making serious efforts to resolve land disputes and consolidation issues in the state. Since 2016, many (lawmaker) kanungo posts have been vacant in various districts, which has been hindering the land reorganization and consolidation process. This has led to delays in resolving farmers’ land-related disputes and has also affected land reform efforts.

Consolidation Accountants Promoted

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took the issue seriously and ordered the filling of vacant posts. A departmental promotion committee was formed, which promoted 728 eligible consolidation accountants to Kanungos (lawmaker). In this promotion process, 60 consolidation accountants from Bareilly district have been made kanungos, which is the highest number in the state. After that, 41 from Kannauj, 35 from Moradabad, 32 from Gorakhpur, and 25 from Lalitpur have also been promoted. This decision will give new energy to the consolidation process in these districts and will help in resolving farmers’ land-related issues quickly.

Resolving Land Disputes

He said that the appointment of kanungos will help in implementing the land reorganization and consolidation process smoothly in the state. Land reorganization, i.e., consolidation, is very important for farmers, as it allows them to utilize their land in a better way. With the proper reorganization of land, farmers’ productivity will increase, and the state will develop in the agricultural sector.
The commissioner said that this step is not only in the interest of farmers but also a big success in the direction of revenue administration and land reform in the state. It will speed up the resolution of land disputes and bring prosperity to the agricultural sector in the state.

News / UP News / 728 Consolidation Accountants Get Promoted to Consolidator lawmakers in UP

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

T20 World Cup points: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Perform Well Against Sri Lanka

Sports

T20 World Cup points: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Perform Well Against Sri Lanka

in 3 hours

National Mourning: One-Day State Mourning Declared in These States

National News

National Mourning: One-Day State Mourning Declared in These States

in 4 hours

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

National News

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

in 4 hours

Ratan Tata’s Demise Leaves Simi Garewal Shattered, Actress Shares Emotional Note

Bollywood

Ratan Tata’s Demise Leaves Simi Garewal Shattered, Actress Shares Emotional Note

in 4 hours

Latest UP News

UP By-Elections: Samajwadi Party Issues Tickets to 6 Candidates, Including Lalu Yadav’s Son-in-Law

UP News

UP By-Elections: Samajwadi Party Issues Tickets to 6 Candidates, Including Lalu Yadav’s Son-in-Law

16 hours ago

Yogi Adityanath: Jammu and Kashmir CM Yogi Asks 8 Questions to Rahul Gandhi, Counts UP’s Achievements

UP News

Yogi Adityanath: Jammu and Kashmir CM Yogi Asks 8 Questions to Rahul Gandhi, Counts UP’s Achievements

2 weeks ago

Sacrificed Child: A 11-year-old child was sacrificed for the ‘progress’ of a school in Hathras, 5 accused arrested

UP News

Sacrificed Child: A 11-year-old child was sacrificed for the ‘progress’ of a school in Hathras, 5 accused arrested

2 weeks ago

Prayagraj Karwariya Family: BJP MLA Neelam Karwariya passes away, was suffering from liver-related serious illness

News Bulletin

Prayagraj Karwariya Family: BJP MLA Neelam Karwariya passes away, was suffering from liver-related serious illness

2 weeks ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.