728 Consolidation Accountants Get Promoted to Consolidator lawmakers in UP

Post Vacant Since Years UP’s consolidation commissioner, Bhanu Chandra Goswami, said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is making serious efforts to resolve land disputes and consolidation issues in the state. Since 2016, many (lawmaker) kanungo posts have been vacant in various districts, which has been hindering the land reorganization and consolidation process. This has led to delays in resolving farmers’ land-related disputes and has also affected land reform efforts.

Consolidation Accountants Promoted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took the issue seriously and ordered the filling of vacant posts. A departmental promotion committee was formed, which promoted 728 eligible consolidation accountants to Kanungos (lawmaker). In this promotion process, 60 consolidation accountants from Bareilly district have been made kanungos, which is the highest number in the state. After that, 41 from Kannauj, 35 from Moradabad, 32 from Gorakhpur, and 25 from Lalitpur have also been promoted. This decision will give new energy to the consolidation process in these districts and will help in resolving farmers’ land-related issues quickly.

Resolving Land Disputes He said that the appointment of kanungos will help in implementing the land reorganization and consolidation process smoothly in the state. Land reorganization, i.e., consolidation, is very important for farmers, as it allows them to utilize their land in a better way. With the proper reorganization of land, farmers’ productivity will increase, and the state will develop in the agricultural sector.

The commissioner said that this step is not only in the interest of farmers but also a big success in the direction of revenue administration and land reform in the state. It will speed up the resolution of land disputes and bring prosperity to the agricultural sector in the state.