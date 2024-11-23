Gonda News: No plastic glasses at liquor shops, drinkers outside face action – DM outlines plan

District Magistrate Neena Sharma has instructed all liquor shops to install CCTV cameras and display rate lists clearly. She has warned that strict action will be taken against those who drink outside shops or on the streets. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate and District Excise Officer have been directed to ensure regular inspection and action in this regard.

Strictness against Illegal Liquor To prevent the manufacturing and sale of illegal liquor, joint teams of excise and police departments have been formed. Special attention will be paid to areas like Maja and small markets. A crackdown will be launched to inspect suspicious places. In October, 256.44 litres of illegal liquor and 18,900 kilograms of lahan were destroyed. Four FIRs have been registered at different police stations. According to the excise department’s report, only 13 police stations have taken action in October. The DM has instructed that a joint campaign should be launched at all police stations to take strict action against illegal liquor.