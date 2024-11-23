scriptGonda News: No plastic glasses at liquor shops, drinkers outside face action – DM outlines plan | Latest News | Patrika News
Gonda News: No plastic glasses at liquor shops, drinkers outside face action – DM outlines plan

Gonda News: To ensure transparency and discipline at liquor shops, the DM has prepared an action plan. A joint team of police and revenue department has been formed to prevent illegal liquor sales. From now on, plastic glasses will be completely banned at liquor shops. Moreover, those who drink outside the shop will be in trouble.

GondaNov 23, 2024 / 03:42 pm

Patrika Desk

Gonda News

डीएम नेहा शर्मा

Gonda News: In the Gonda district, strict discipline is being implemented at liquor shops and measures are being taken to prevent illegal activities. The DM has taken effective steps to ban single-use plastic glasses at all liquor shops. If any shop violates this rule, a fine will be imposed on the concerned person.
District Magistrate Neena Sharma has instructed all liquor shops to install CCTV cameras and display rate lists clearly. She has warned that strict action will be taken against those who drink outside shops or on the streets. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate and District Excise Officer have been directed to ensure regular inspection and action in this regard.

Strictness against Illegal Liquor

To prevent the manufacturing and sale of illegal liquor, joint teams of excise and police departments have been formed. Special attention will be paid to areas like Maja and small markets. A crackdown will be launched to inspect suspicious places. In October, 256.44 litres of illegal liquor and 18,900 kilograms of lahan were destroyed. Four FIRs have been registered at different police stations. According to the excise department’s report, only 13 police stations have taken action in October. The DM has instructed that a joint campaign should be launched at all police stations to take strict action against illegal liquor.

Efforts to Make Legal Action Effective

The DM has instructed officials to take effective action in cases related to illegal liquor, so that strict legal action can be taken against smugglers and traders. This step by the district administration demonstrates its commitment to eradicating the problem of illegal liquor in Gonda and maintaining law and order.

