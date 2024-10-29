Drug Alert: Seven medicines, including blood pressure, gas, and antibiotics, fail quality tests

UP-Himachal Medicine Samples Also Fail According to the drug alert issued by the Central Drug Standard Control Organization, apart from Uttarakhand, medicine samples from the neighbouring states of Himachal and UP have also failed. There are a large number of pharma companies in Uttarakhand, Himachal, and UP, and medicines manufactured here are supplied across the country and the world.

Uttarakhand Medicine Samples Fail According to the alert issued by the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation, seven medicines manufactured in Uttarakhand, including antibiotic Cefuroxime, Lepiramide, bacterial infection medicine Floxagase, and high blood pressure medicine Vintele, have failed. Although the manufacturing of these medicines has been stopped after the samples failed, the government has cancelled the licenses of these companies.