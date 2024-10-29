scriptDrug Alert: Seven medicines, including blood pressure, gas, and antibiotics, fail quality tests | Samples of seven medicines, including blood pressure, gas, and antibiotics, fail quality tests, sparking alarm | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Drug Alert: Seven medicines, including blood pressure, gas, and antibiotics, fail quality tests

Drug Alert: Samples of seven important medicines, including antibiotics, eye drops, gas, blood pressure, and allergy, have failed. The Central Drug Standard Control Organization has issued a drug alert in this regard. The process of recalling these medicines from the market has begun.

LucknowOct 29, 2024 / 09:12 am

Patrika Desk

Samples of seven medicines manufactured in Uttarakhand have failed

उत्तराखंड निर्मित सात दवाओं के सैंपल फेल हो गए हैं

Drug Alert: Samples of seven medicines, including high blood pressure, gas, antibiotics, and allergy, have failed. These seven companies manufacture medicines in Uttarakhand. The central government conducts random checks on all medicines manufactured across the country every month. The Central Drug Standard Control Organization collects samples of medicines manufactured in states and sends them to different labs for testing. Based on the results, a drug alert is issued for failed medicines. Now, the results of the September tests of medicines manufactured in Uttarakhand have been released, and seven medicines have failed, causing panic. These medicines are extremely important and include eye drops, acidity, antibiotics, and allergy medicines. The licenses of these companies have been cancelled, and the process of recalling these medicines from the market has begun.

UP-Himachal Medicine Samples Also Fail

According to the drug alert issued by the Central Drug Standard Control Organization, apart from Uttarakhand, medicine samples from the neighbouring states of Himachal and UP have also failed. There are a large number of pharma companies in Uttarakhand, Himachal, and UP, and medicines manufactured here are supplied across the country and the world.

Uttarakhand Medicine Samples Fail

According to the alert issued by the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation, seven medicines manufactured in Uttarakhand, including antibiotic Cefuroxime, Lepiramide, bacterial infection medicine Floxagase, and high blood pressure medicine Vintele, have failed. Although the manufacturing of these medicines has been stopped after the samples failed, the government has cancelled the licenses of these companies.

Companies Recall Medicines from the Market

According to Food and Drug Department’s Additional Commissioner and Drug Controller Tajbar Singh Jaggi, after the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation’s alert, the licenses of all seven medicine-manufacturing companies have been cancelled. These companies will no longer be able to manufacture these medicines. Moreover, the companies have been directed to recall these medicines from the market. Directions have also been given to all state drug inspectors in this regard. Meanwhile, the failure of important medicine samples has caused panic.

News / UP News / Drug Alert: Seven medicines, including blood pressure, gas, and antibiotics, fail quality tests

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Kerala fire: Over 150 people injured in fireworks accident at temple festival

National News

Kerala fire: Over 150 people injured in fireworks accident at temple festival

in 4 hours

Sunita Williams to celebrate Diwali in space, here’s her message for Earth

world

Sunita Williams to celebrate Diwali in space, here’s her message for Earth

in 4 hours

Drug Alert: Seven medicines, including blood pressure, gas, and antibiotics, fail quality tests

UP News

Drug Alert: Seven medicines, including blood pressure, gas, and antibiotics, fail quality tests

in 4 hours

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Gwalior Tour, High Security Zone from Kedarapur to Nayagaon

National News

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Gwalior Tour, High Security Zone from Kedarapur to Nayagaon

in 5 hours

Latest UP News

Unnao: One lakh 51 thousand diyas distributed for free

UP News

Unnao: One lakh 51 thousand diyas distributed for free

13 hours ago

Man Kills Married Girlfriend with an Axe, Doesn’t Spare 6-Year-Old Son

UP News

Man Kills Married Girlfriend with an Axe, Doesn’t Spare 6-Year-Old Son

13 hours ago

Weather Update: Intense cold to start from this day

UP News

Weather Update: Intense cold to start from this day

20 hours ago

Diwali Special Buses: Relief for passengers, special bus service to start in every city from today

UP News

Diwali Special Buses: Relief for passengers, special bus service to start in every city from today

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.