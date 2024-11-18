scriptUP By-Election 2024: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s picture put up outside BJP office, stir in SP and BJP | Latest News | Patrika News
UP By-Election 2024: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s picture put up outside BJP office, stir in SP and BJP

BJP workers were shocked to see this hoarding. Now, there is a buzz in the political corridors about this poster.

LucknowNov 18, 2024 / 10:32 am

Patrika Desk

UP By-Election 2024: A hoarding of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was put up outside the BJP office in Lucknow. After seeing this, there was a stir in the SP and BJP. People were astonished to see a poster of Mulayam Singh outside the BJP office. They were left wondering who had put it up. On the occasion of former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav’s 85th birthday, a hoarding was put up outside the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Lucknow. This hoarding paid tribute to Netaji.

BJP worker had put up the hoarding

A picture of Aparna Yadav, the Vice President of the UP Women’s Commission, is also on this hoarding. It is being told that BJP worker Chaudhary Virek Balian had put up this hoarding. The hoarding reads – ‘Shradhey Netaji ki 85th birthday, hundred salutes.’ This step has sparked a buzz in the political corridors. However, there has been a fierce poster politics in the state for the past few days.

Politics heats up over by-elections

There are by-elections on nine seats in UP, and politics has heated up. Here, slogans and posters are being used to heat up the politics. CM Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Batega to katenga’ slogan has already raised the stakes. There is a fierce poster war going on between the BJP and SP.

By-elections on nine seats in UP

The nine assembly seats in UP where by-elections are being held include Katihar in Ambedkar Nagar, Karhal in Mainpuri, Mjhavan in Mirzapur, Sisamau in Kanpur, Phulpur in Prayagraj, Mirapur in Muzaffarnagar, Khair in Aligarh, Kundarki in Moradabad, and Ghaziabad. The final results of the election will be out on November 23.

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Immediate Financial Assistance to be Provided to the Families of the Victims

UP News

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Immediate Financial Assistance to be Provided to the Families of the Victims

2 days ago

UPPSC Protest: Students’ big question to the government, why can’t there be an exam in one day like in Bihar?

UP News

UPPSC Protest: Students’ big question to the government, why can’t there be an exam in one day like in Bihar?

3 days ago

Six-Lane Ganga Expressway to Transform Fate of 75 Villages in Varanasi

UP News

Six-Lane Ganga Expressway to Transform Fate of 75 Villages in Varanasi

5 days ago

All private hospitals will now have to treat patients with Ayushman card, registration not required

UP News

All private hospitals will now have to treat patients with Ayushman card, registration not required

1 week ago

