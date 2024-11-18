UP By-Election 2024: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s picture put up outside BJP office, stir in SP and BJP

BJP worker had put up the hoarding A picture of Aparna Yadav, the Vice President of the UP Women’s Commission, is also on this hoarding. It is being told that BJP worker Chaudhary Virek Balian had put up this hoarding. The hoarding reads – ‘Shradhey Netaji ki 85th birthday, hundred salutes.’ This step has sparked a buzz in the political corridors. However, there has been a fierce poster politics in the state for the past few days.
Politics heats up over by-elections There are by-elections on nine seats in UP, and politics has heated up. Here, slogans and posters are being used to heat up the politics. CM Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Batega to katenga’ slogan has already raised the stakes. There is a fierce poster war going on between the BJP and SP.
By-elections on nine seats in UP The nine assembly seats in UP where by-elections are being held include Katihar in Ambedkar Nagar, Karhal in Mainpuri, Mjhavan in Mirzapur, Sisamau in Kanpur, Phulpur in Prayagraj, Mirapur in Muzaffarnagar, Khair in Aligarh, Kundarki in Moradabad, and Ghaziabad. The final results of the election will be out on November 23.