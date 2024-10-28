scriptBeard: Why Don’t Pilots with Plain Flights Keep Beards? | Beard: Why Don&#39;t Pilots with Plain Flights Keep Beards? | Latest News | Patrika News
world

Beard: Why Don’t Pilots with Plain Flights Keep Beards?

Beard: You must have often seen pilots with clean-shaved faces. People think, why don’t these pilots keep beards.

New DelhiOct 28, 2024 / 11:42 am

Patrika Desk

pilots of aeroplanes not keep beards know its Reason

pilots of aeroplanes not keep beards know its Reason

These days, keeping a beard has become a popular trend. Those who didn’t keep beards earlier have also started following this trend, but despite this, pilots who fly planes are keeping themselves away from this trend. Have you ever wondered why pilots always remain clean-shaven, why they don’t keep beards, even though some people’s personality shines with beards?

Reason Behind Not Keeping a Beard?

Pilots who fly planes are restricted from keeping beards to some extent. The reason is related to safety and technical requirements. Specifically, the effective functioning of oxygen masks is affected by beards. A pilot has to use an oxygen mask during flight in case of sudden cabin pressure drop. This mask should fit perfectly on the face so that it can provide the right amount of oxygen.
If a pilot has a beard, the oxygen mask won’t be able to seal properly. The beard creates a gap between the mask’s edges and the face, which can lead to oxygen leakage. As a result, the pilot won’t get the required amount of oxygen, which can be a serious problem at high altitudes. That’s why several airlines and aviation authorities (such as FAA or EASA) have permitted pilots to keep only light mustaches but have banned keeping full beards.

Safety Standards are Also Important

Moreover, there are various safety protocols. During flight, pilots have to follow strict safety standards. These rules apply not only to commercial flights but also to military flights, as the need for oxygen is even more critical at high altitudes.
Additionally, many airlines demand a professional appearance from their pilots, which includes a clean-shaven face and uniform. A beardless face is considered more disciplined and professional, although these rules can vary from airline to airline.

News / world / Beard: Why Don’t Pilots with Plain Flights Keep Beards?

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Connaught Place to Shine Before Diwali, 3,000 Workers Deployed for Clean-up Drive

National News

Connaught Place to Shine Before Diwali, 3,000 Workers Deployed for Clean-up Drive

in 1 hour

Weather Update: Intense cold to start from this day

UP News

Weather Update: Intense cold to start from this day

in 1 hour

Afghanistan A Lift First Emerging Asia Cup with Thrilling Win over Sri Lanka A

Cricket News

Afghanistan A Lift First Emerging Asia Cup with Thrilling Win over Sri Lanka A

in 2 hours

Fog Alert: This New Device Helps Railways Combat Fog—Discover How It Works!

Special

Fog Alert: This New Device Helps Railways Combat Fog—Discover How It Works!

in 2 hours

Latest world

Beard: Why Don’t Pilots with Plain Flights Keep Beards?

world

Beard: Why Don’t Pilots with Plain Flights Keep Beards?

in 4 hours

“Dubai’s Amazing Museum, You’ll Be Amazed by These Things Here”

world

“Dubai’s Amazing Museum, You’ll Be Amazed by These Things Here”

15 hours ago

International Scholarships for Students for Higher Education

world

International Scholarships for Students for Higher Education

16 hours ago

Nobel Prize winner Narges’ sentence increased in Iran, know why she is imprisoned

world

Nobel Prize winner Narges’ sentence increased in Iran, know why she is imprisoned

18 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.