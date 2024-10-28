Beard: Why Don’t Pilots with Plain Flights Keep Beards?

Reason Behind Not Keeping a Beard? Pilots who fly planes are restricted from keeping beards to some extent. The reason is related to safety and technical requirements. Specifically, the effective functioning of oxygen masks is affected by beards. A pilot has to use an oxygen mask during flight in case of sudden cabin pressure drop. This mask should fit perfectly on the face so that it can provide the right amount of oxygen.

If a pilot has a beard, the oxygen mask won’t be able to seal properly. The beard creates a gap between the mask’s edges and the face, which can lead to oxygen leakage. As a result, the pilot won’t get the required amount of oxygen, which can be a serious problem at high altitudes. That’s why several airlines and aviation authorities (such as FAA or EASA) have permitted pilots to keep only light mustaches but have banned keeping full beards.

Safety Standards are Also Important Moreover, there are various safety protocols. During flight, pilots have to follow strict safety standards. These rules apply not only to commercial flights but also to military flights, as the need for oxygen is even more critical at high altitudes.

Additionally, many airlines demand a professional appearance from their pilots, which includes a clean-shaven face and uniform. A beardless face is considered more disciplined and professional, although these rules can vary from airline to airline.