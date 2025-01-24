Biden Vanishes From Google's US Presidents Search After Trump's Victory

Biden Vanishes from Google Search for US Presidents Recently, internet users noticed something strange. When searching ‘US Presidents’ on Google, Biden’s name was absent from the search results. The results included Trump and several other past US presidents, but Biden was conspicuously missing. Users reported this on social media.
Google’s Response Following user concerns about Biden’s omission from Google’s ‘US Presidents’ search, Google responded. Attributing it to a data error, a company spokesperson explained the issue. The spokesperson also stated that the glitch’s cause had been identified, resolved, and corrected.