Biden Vanishes From Google's US Presidents Search After Trump's Victory

Joe Biden On Google Search: Upon Donald Trump becoming President of the United States, something unexpected happened to Joe Biden’s Google search results. What’s the full story? Let’s find out.

New Delhi•Jan 24, 2025 / 12:05 pm• Patrika Desk

Joe Biden

Following Donald Trump’s return to the presidency of the United States of America, his impact is already being felt across the nation. Trump is making a series of decisions, clearly indicating he is fully active. Even during the presidency of Joe Biden, Trump heavily criticised him, continuing this criticism during his inauguration ceremony. Meanwhile, something unexpected happened with Biden on Google (Google).

Biden Vanishes from Google Search for US Presidents Recently, internet users noticed something strange. When searching ‘US Presidents’ on Google, Biden’s name was absent from the search results. The results included Trump and several other past US presidents, but Biden was conspicuously missing. Users reported this on social media. .@Google so if I type in US Presidents I get a list of US Presidents in order of when they were in office except there’s no @JoeBiden. Anyone know why? @searchliaison what’s going on? #SEO @BARRY pic.twitter.com/BX9XKTl0Ab— Kristine (@schachin on Threads) 🇺🇦 (@schachin) January 23, 2025 Biden was missing in the Google SERPs for “US presidents”. 🙄https://t.co/rkTEqoaWMr— Chris Silver Smith (@si1very) January 23, 2025 Google’s Response Following user concerns about Biden’s omission from Google’s ‘US Presidents’ search, Google responded. Attributing it to a data error, a company spokesperson explained the issue. The spokesperson also stated that the glitch’s cause had been identified, resolved, and corrected. Following user concerns about Biden’s omission from Google’s ‘US Presidents’ search, Google responded. Attributing it to a data error, a company spokesperson explained the issue. The spokesperson also stated that the glitch’s cause had been identified, resolved, and corrected.