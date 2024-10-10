Donald Trump Praises PM Modi, Calls Him the Best Human Being

PM Modi Called the Best Human Being Bollywood actress and BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, recently shared a video of Trump on her social media account. In the video, Trump is seen giving an interview on a podcast. During the 88-minute interview, Trump spoke about his friendship and relations with PM Modi for about 37 minutes. Trump called PM Modi the ‘best human being’, but also referred to him as a ‘total killer’, implying that PM Modi is a brave and remarkable person.

Howdy Modi Event Trump said that when you meet PM Modi, you feel like he is your father, but he is an exceptional person. Trump also mentioned the ‘Howdy Modi’ event, stating that around 80,000 people had come to hear PM Modi speak, and it was clear that PM Modi has a huge following. Trump revealed that he has good relations with PM Modi and that at one point, some people were threatening India, hinting at Pakistan. Trump said that he had offered to help India, but PM Modi had replied that he would handle the situation himself, as India has been dealing with that country for a long time. Trump also stated that under PM Modi’s leadership, India cannot be stopped and that he is a good and smart person.