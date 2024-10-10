scriptDonald Trump Praises PM Modi, Calls Him the Best Human Being | Latest News | Patrika News
Donald Trump Praises PM Modi, Calls Him the Best Human Being

Former US President and presidential candidate Donald Trump has highly praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. What did Trump say about PM Modi? Let’s find out.

New DelhiOct 10, 2024 / 03:21 pm

Patrika Desk

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the world’s most popular leader. Modi, who has been the Prime Minister of India for the third time in a row, has won over the world with his charisma. PM Modi’s fans include top leaders from around the world, and among them is former US President and presidential candidate Donald Trump. Trump had praised PM Modi on several occasions during his previous tenure, calling him a good friend, visiting India at PM Modi’s invitation, and even organizing the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in the US in PM Modi’s honor, where PM Modi was also invited. Trump still can’t stop praising PM Modi. Recently, Trump has once again showered PM Modi with praise.

Bollywood actress and BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, recently shared a video of Trump on her social media account. In the video, Trump is seen giving an interview on a podcast. During the 88-minute interview, Trump spoke about his friendship and relations with PM Modi for about 37 minutes. Trump called PM Modi the ‘best human being’, but also referred to him as a ‘total killer’, implying that PM Modi is a brave and remarkable person.

Trump said that when you meet PM Modi, you feel like he is your father, but he is an exceptional person. Trump also mentioned the ‘Howdy Modi’ event, stating that around 80,000 people had come to hear PM Modi speak, and it was clear that PM Modi has a huge following. Trump revealed that he has good relations with PM Modi and that at one point, some people were threatening India, hinting at Pakistan. Trump said that he had offered to help India, but PM Modi had replied that he would handle the situation himself, as India has been dealing with that country for a long time. Trump also stated that under PM Modi’s leadership, India cannot be stopped and that he is a good and smart person.

