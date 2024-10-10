scriptScientists Issued New Warnings About Life On the Earth with Inciting the Reasons | Latest News | Patrika News
world

Scientists Issued New Warnings About Life On the Earth with Inciting the Reasons

Climate Change: British scientists say that the current state of the earth’s climate is giving a terrible signal. Out of 35 limits related to life, 25 have been exceeded. Only 10 are left, and if these 10 indicators are exceeded, there will be no life left on earth.

New DelhiOct 10, 2024 / 04:51 pm

Patrika Desk

Earth climate change become Dangerous signals 25 limits broke out of 35

Earth climate change become Dangerous signals 25 limits broke out of 35

Our earth has entered a decisive and unpredictable new phase of climate change. Irreversible changes are taking place in our atmosphere, putting a large part of life on Earth at risk. Out of 35 indicators related to life on our planet, 25 have reached their extreme limits. This means that a global climate emergency is knocking on the door of our planet. A recent research paper published in Oxford’s Bioscience magazine has made this claim.

Climate Change and Paris Agreement

The paper states that despite warnings, we are still moving in the wrong direction. Fossil fuel emissions are at an all-time high. In July 2024, the three hottest days on record were recorded on Earth. The policies we are following will take us towards a 2.7-degree Celsius increase in temperature by 2100, which is much higher than the 1.5-degree Celsius limit set by the Paris Agreement. This will be a catastrophic situation that humanity has never faced before.

Temperature to increase by 2.7 degrees

According to the research paper, the temperature will increase by 2.7 degrees Celsius by 2100, which is much higher than the 1.5-degree Celsius limit set by the Paris Agreement.

Extreme climate conditions

1. The global temperature is at an all-time high, and 2024 is on track to become the hottest year on record.

2. The heat content and acidity of the oceans are at unprecedented levels, leading to large-scale deaths of marine animals, especially during the heatwaves of 2021 and 2023.
3. The concentration of nitrous oxide, a long-lived greenhouse gas, increased by 40% in the atmosphere between 1980 and 2020.

4. In 2023, there was a 1.5% increase in the use of coal and oil (fossil fuels). Fossil fuel consumption is still 14 times higher than solar and wind energy.
5. The human and livestock population is increasing at an alarming rate – approximately 200,000 and 170,000 per day, respectively.

6. Global tree cover is also decreasing rapidly. In 2022, 28.3 million hectares of forest area were lost, which increased to 22.8 million hectares in 2023. This is the third-highest rate of forest loss on record. Alone, forest fires have caused a record loss of 11.9 million hectares of forest cover.

Per capita greenhouse gas emissions

According to the study, greenhouse gas emissions are at a record high, with concentrations of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide in the atmosphere reaching critical levels. The top three countries emitting greenhouse gases are China, the United States, and India, while the highest per capita emissions are seen in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Australia.

Second-hottest September

In September 2024, the average temperature on earth’s surface reached 16.17 degrees Celsius, making it the second-hottest September on record. Notably, the temperature was 1.54 degrees Celsius higher than the pre-industrial era (1850-1900). The European Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) has confirmed this temperature increase.
Data shows that none of the first eight months of the year failed to set a new temperature record. Additionally, this is the 14th time in the last 15 months that the global temperature has exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

News / world / Scientists Issued New Warnings About Life On the Earth with Inciting the Reasons

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

T20 World Cup points: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Perform Well Against Sri Lanka

Sports

T20 World Cup points: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Perform Well Against Sri Lanka

1 hour ago

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

National News

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

4 minutes ago

Army soldier arrested with rifle and cartridges, was addicted to gaming app

UP News

Army soldier arrested with rifle and cartridges, was addicted to gaming app

in 3 hours

ASEAN and East Asia Summit: The world Expects Modi To Set a New Coordination with East Asian countries!

world

ASEAN and East Asia Summit: The world Expects Modi To Set a New Coordination with East Asian countries!

in 1 hour

Latest world

Israel’s attacks have forced 12 lakh people to flee in Lebanon, UN expresses concern

world

Israel’s attacks have forced 12 lakh people to flee in Lebanon, UN expresses concern

in 4 hours

Netherland: Indian And Dutch Festivals Can be Enjoyed at One Place

world

Netherland: Indian And Dutch Festivals Can be Enjoyed at One Place

in 4 hours

Nobel Chemistry Prize 2024: Protein Pioneer Baker, Hassabis and Jumper Awarded

world

Nobel Chemistry Prize 2024: Protein Pioneer Baker, Hassabis and Jumper Awarded

in 3 hours

Israel’s Defense Minister Issues a Threat – “We Will Give a Lethal Response to Iran’s Attack”

world

Israel’s Defense Minister Issues a Threat – “We Will Give a Lethal Response to Iran’s Attack”

in 3 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.