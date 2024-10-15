Hezbollah’s Biggest Attack on Israel, 4 Killed, 58 Injured

Attack on Dining Hall during Meal Time Meanwhile, the IDF reported that some drones attacked a mess hall at around 7 pm local time when soldiers were gathering for a meal. According to media reports, an Iranian Mirsad drone attacked the dining hall. The IDF said that seven other soldiers were seriously injured. Israeli army spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that an investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the incident, as no warning sirens were sounded during the drone attack. Media reports also stated that Israeli Army Chief Herzl Halevi was present at the base during the attack.

Hezbollah Infiltrates Israeli Intelligence This incident is being seen as a major success for Hezbollah’s intelligence, which carried out the attack when a large number of soldiers were present. Initial investigations have revealed that the two drones launched by Hezbollah entered Israeli airspace from the sea. Both drones were Iranian Mirsad drones, which have a range of 120 km, a maximum speed of 370 km/h, and can carry 40 kg of explosives.

Alert in Iran, Oil Loading Down by 70% Following Hezbollah’s attack, Iran is on high alert for potential Israeli attacks. According to media reports, Iran is seeking Russia’s help to monitor Israeli military activities. Iran is also doubting its own intelligence capabilities after failing to prevent Israeli attacks on its soil. Meanwhile, Iran’s oil loading has decreased by 70% in the first 10 days of October due to fears of potential Israeli attacks on its oil terminals, leading to Iranian tankers being diverted.

Europe Imposes Ban on Iranian Airlines Meanwhile, the European Union has imposed new sanctions on Iran in response to Russia’s supply of missiles and drones. The sanctions include a ban on Iranian national airlines, as well as seven individuals and seven entities.