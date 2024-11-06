scriptIndia slams Pakistan at UN: ‘Real democracies function differently’ | Latest News | Patrika News
India slams Pakistan at UN: ‘Real democracies function differently’

Rajiv Shukla answered Pakistan in the United Nations during a UN session as Pakistan yet again raised the issue of Kashmir there.

New DelhiNov 06, 2024 / 01:54 pm

Patrika Desk

New York, November 6 (ANI): Member of the Indian Parliament, Rajiv Shukla answered Pakistan in the United Nations during a UN session as Pakistan yet again raised the issue of Kashmir there.

Shukla criticises Pakistan’s use of misinformation

Shukla, while referring to Pakistan, said, “A delegation has yet again used this august forum for peddling lies and falsehood. It is habitual for this delegation to resort to disinformation and misinformation. This delegation tends to measure the world’s largest democracy using similar yardsticks.”

Democratic Integrity in Jammu and Kashmir

Shukla said, “Let me be clear. Real democracies function differently. The people of Jammu and Kashmir turned out in record numbers in the recently concluded free and fair elections. No amount of disinformation and misinformation will change facts on the ground.”

High voter turnout reflects trust in democratic process

The recently held assembly elections in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir had voting in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. It recorded large voter turnouts.

Impressive polling statistics reinforce India’s democratic values

Phase 1 and Phase 2 saw polling percentages of 61.38 per cent and 57.31 per cent respectively and 69.9 per cent was recorded in Phase 3.

A call for constructive engagement

He called upon Pakistan and said, “I urge this delegation to engage more constructively in this forum rather than using it for their divisive political agenda.”
Shukla concluded his speech by assuring that India would continuously support the Department of Global Communications of the UN in its activities and initiatives.

Commitment to counter misinformation for global peace

The Department of Global Communications raises awareness of the work and aims of the UN. It disseminates information across the world through multiple platforms, digital and traditional, to build support for the aims and work of the United Nations.
He also said, “We will fight the virus of misinformation together and deliver a positive and reliable impact for peace and a better world”.

(With ANI Inputs)

