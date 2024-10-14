SCO Summit in Pakistan: Conditions of ‘Civil War’ Before the Summit, Imran Khan’s Party Gives Ultimatum to PM Shahbaz

scriptSCO Summit in Pakistan: Conditions of ‘Civil War’ Before the Summit, Imran Khan’s Party Gives Ultimatum to PM Shahbaz | Latest News | Patrika News
Summit in Pakistan: The two-day SCO Summit is being held in Islamabad, Pakistan on October 15 and 16. All member countries, including India, are participating in the summit.

The SCO Summit in Pakistan has turned into a battleground for domestic politics, with the opposition, led by Imran Khan’s party, threatening to create a civil war-like situation if their demands are not met. The party has announced a protest at D-Chowk in Islamabad on Tuesday, October 15, and has warned the government that if their leader Imran Khan is not allowed to meet his family, party leaders, and legal team, they will launch a massive agitation.
Meanwhile, the government led by Shahbaz Sharif has also issued a warning, stating that if Imran Khan’s party creates any disturbance during the SCO Summit, they will use all their might to stop it. The summit is being held in Islamabad, and foreign delegations, including India’s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, are expected to attend.
The Pakistani government has deployed over 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel to ensure the security of the SCO delegates. The borders of Islamabad have been sealed, and hundreds of people have been arrested as a precautionary measure. The government has also imposed a three-day holiday in Islamabad to ensure the security of the visiting dignitaries.
The SCO has more than 26 member countries, including China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus. 16 other countries are also participating as observers or dialogue partners.

Pakistan has expressed its desire to hold bilateral talks with other member countries during the summit. The country’s Foreign Ministry has stated that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will hold important bilateral meetings with the heads of delegations during the summit.

