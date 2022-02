ट्विटर पर बॉलीवुड के मीम के साथ वेलेंटाइन वीक की हुई शुरुआत, आज मनाया जा रहा है रोज डे

On 7 Feb, Girls who are in relationship : #RoseDay pic.twitter.com/GoCyys0Gom — Ayush (@ApDonaDona) February 7, 2022

#RoseDay When my frnd enter my garden nd says *Sun yeh Rose chahiye GF ko dena hai* I b like pic.twitter.com/BwhAKrbxuR — Pari (@Paree_Kr_) February 7, 2022

Pic 1 - Single Boys planning to give a 🌹 to their crush 👧



Pic 2 - On finding out all his male friends are also giving 🌹to that same girl 😢#RoseDay #roseday2022 pic.twitter.com/BnF7x6cStM— Adhvik 💫👑🇮🇳 (@imadvik1093) February 7, 2022