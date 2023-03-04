scriptहोली के मौके पर इन मैसेज से भेजिए अपनों को प्यार |Holi wishes 2023 : Messages, greetings on whatsapp to friends, family | Patrika News
त्योहार

होली के मौके पर इन मैसेज से भेजिए अपनों को प्यार

Published: March 04, 2023 03:08:00 pm
Sending good wishes to you and your family. May the colours of Holi bring a smile to your face, a gleam in your eyes, and love in your heart. Have a happy Holi

Our friendship means the world to me. Your smile makes my day. Can you come over and surprise me; Together Holi we will play.

Thinking of you and missing you on this colourful festival. The day brings back all the good old memories and a huge smile on my face. Thank you for being a part of my life. Happy Holi

Wishing you love, laughter and all the luxuries of life. May your life be as bright and as beautiful as the colours of holi. Have a happy Holi 2023.

You add so many colours to my life. On this special day, I wish to thank you for making my days brighter, my heart kinder and my life better. May you be blessed with all things beautiful. Happy Holi

May the festival of Holi bring you happiness, love, prosperity and a lot of money in your bank account. Stay blessed. Happy Holi

Love is in the air, if you have some time to spare, meet me in the neighborhood, my heart I wish to bare. Happy Holi

Namita Kalla

धुलेंडी के दूसरे दिन डीआरपी लाइन में हुई पुलिस की होली
